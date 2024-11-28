SC To Hear Challenge To Sambhal Mosque Survey Order Tomorrow

The management committee of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has approached the Supreme Court, challenging a local court's order to survey the mosque.

The management committee of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has approached the Supreme Court, challenging a local court’s order to survey the mosque. The petition contends that the survey was triggered by claims that the mosque was constructed by the Mughals after demolishing an ancient Hindu temple. As per the Supreme Court’s cause list for November 29, a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear the matter on Friday.

Concerns Over Communal Tensions

The petition seeks an ex-parte stay on the November 19 order passed by the civil judge, arguing that the swift execution of the survey has contributed to rising communal tensions. “The hot haste in which the survey was allowed and conducted all within a day, and suddenly another survey was conducted with a notice of barely six hours, has given rise to widespread communal tensions and threatens the secular and democratic fabric of the nation,” the petition states.

The second phase of the survey, conducted on November 24, led to violent clashes, including stone-pelting at officials and acts of arson. The violence resulted in the deaths of four individuals, while several others, including police officers and administrative staff, sustained injuries. The situation escalated quickly, drawing attention to the potential for further unrest in the region.

Heightened Security for Friday Prayers

In preparation for the Friday prayers, the local police conducted a flag march in areas surrounding the Shahi Jama Masjid to maintain peace. The march was led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Srish Chandra. Local authorities, including the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, have engaged with the mosque committee, advising them to limit the number of attendees for the prayers.

“Namaz will be offered everywhere as usual. An appeal has been made… the mosque committee agrees to this. We have no issues with people peacefully coming for prayers,” said Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, divisional commissioner of Moradabad division. Singh added that meetings with peace committees and Muslim clerics had been organized to ensure that prayers would be conducted in a calm and orderly manner. “There is a consensus that tomorrow’s namaz is offered peacefully. Everyone will offer namaz at their respective mosques,” he confirmed.

Legal Action and Arrests

In response to the violence, local authorities have arrested 31 individuals and filed seven FIRs. Among those named in the legal actions are Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal, the son of local Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood. The ongoing investigations seek to address the underlying causes of the unrest while ensuring accountability for those involved in the violence.

The situation remains tense, and the authorities are closely monitoring developments as the Supreme Court prepares to hear the petition against the mosque survey on Friday.

