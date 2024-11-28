Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

SC To Hear Challenge To Sambhal Mosque Survey Order Tomorrow

The management committee of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has approached the Supreme Court, challenging a local court's order to survey the mosque.

SC To Hear Challenge To Sambhal Mosque Survey Order Tomorrow

The management committee of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has approached the Supreme Court, challenging a local court’s order to survey the mosque. The petition contends that the survey was triggered by claims that the mosque was constructed by the Mughals after demolishing an ancient Hindu temple. As per the Supreme Court’s cause list for November 29, a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear the matter on Friday.

Concerns Over Communal Tensions

The petition seeks an ex-parte stay on the November 19 order passed by the civil judge, arguing that the swift execution of the survey has contributed to rising communal tensions. “The hot haste in which the survey was allowed and conducted all within a day, and suddenly another survey was conducted with a notice of barely six hours, has given rise to widespread communal tensions and threatens the secular and democratic fabric of the nation,” the petition states.

The second phase of the survey, conducted on November 24, led to violent clashes, including stone-pelting at officials and acts of arson. The violence resulted in the deaths of four individuals, while several others, including police officers and administrative staff, sustained injuries. The situation escalated quickly, drawing attention to the potential for further unrest in the region.

Heightened Security for Friday Prayers

In preparation for the Friday prayers, the local police conducted a flag march in areas surrounding the Shahi Jama Masjid to maintain peace. The march was led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Srish Chandra. Local authorities, including the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, have engaged with the mosque committee, advising them to limit the number of attendees for the prayers.

“Namaz will be offered everywhere as usual. An appeal has been made… the mosque committee agrees to this. We have no issues with people peacefully coming for prayers,” said Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, divisional commissioner of Moradabad division. Singh added that meetings with peace committees and Muslim clerics had been organized to ensure that prayers would be conducted in a calm and orderly manner. “There is a consensus that tomorrow’s namaz is offered peacefully. Everyone will offer namaz at their respective mosques,” he confirmed.

Legal Action and Arrests

In response to the violence, local authorities have arrested 31 individuals and filed seven FIRs. Among those named in the legal actions are Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal, the son of local Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood. The ongoing investigations seek to address the underlying causes of the unrest while ensuring accountability for those involved in the violence.

The situation remains tense, and the authorities are closely monitoring developments as the Supreme Court prepares to hear the petition against the mosque survey on Friday.

Read More : Ghaziabad Woman Turns To THIS Illicit Act With Husband After Failing To Repay Loan

Filed under

Shahi Jama Masjid Supreme Court Uttar Pradesh Mosque
Advertisement

Also Read

Amazon’s First-Ever Black Friday Sale: Up to 75% Off On Electronics, Fashion & Home Appliances!

Amazon’s First-Ever Black Friday Sale: Up to 75% Off On Electronics, Fashion & Home Appliances!

Vir Das Delivers Bold Remarks On Donald Trump And Elon Musk At The Emmy Awards

Vir Das Delivers Bold Remarks On Donald Trump And Elon Musk At The Emmy Awards

How Air Pollution Can Bring a Lung Cancer Endemic, What We Can Do to Protect Our Lungs

How Air Pollution Can Bring a Lung Cancer Endemic, What We Can Do to Protect...

No Cyclone Fengal? Bay Of Bengal Storm Could Weaken Before Reaching Tamil Nadu—Latest Update

No Cyclone Fengal? Bay Of Bengal Storm Could Weaken Before Reaching Tamil Nadu—Latest Update

‘Free Palestine’: Anti-Israeli Protesters Block Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 20 Arrested

‘Free Palestine’: Anti-Israeli Protesters Block Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 20 Arrested

Entertainment

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million Fortune?

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million

Christopher Nolan Was Left Awestruck By This 2024 Sci-Fi Adventure Movie: What A Remarkable Piece Of Work

Christopher Nolan Was Left Awestruck By This 2024 Sci-Fi Adventure Movie: What A Remarkable Piece

On Esha Gupta’s 39th Birthday, Let’s Take A Look At Most Expensive Things The Actress Owns

On Esha Gupta’s 39th Birthday, Let’s Take A Look At Most Expensive Things The Actress

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies At 17 From Cancer

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies

Why Did Billboard Apologise To Taylor Swift A Day After Naming Her Second-Greatest Pop Star Of The 21st Century?

Why Did Billboard Apologise To Taylor Swift A Day After Naming Her Second-Greatest Pop Star

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox