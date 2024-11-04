Maharashtra Police Chief Transferred Amid Election Complaints

Amid complaints from Congress and other parties ahead of Maharashtra's elections, the Election Commission has ordered the immediate transfer of DGP Rashmi Shukla.

In response to complaints raised by the Congress and other political parties as Maharashtra approaches its elections, the Election Commission has ordered an immediate transfer of the state’s Director General of Police (DGP), Rashmi Shukla.

New Leadership Arrangements in Maharashtra Police

The Election Commission instructed the state’s chief secretary to delegate DGP Shukla’s responsibilities to the next senior-most officer within the Maharashtra cadre of the Indian Police Service (IPS). Additionally, the chief secretary has been tasked with submitting a list of three potential candidates for the DGP position by 1 PM on November 5, 2024.

Emphasis on Impartiality in Election Administration

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar emphasized the importance of impartiality among officials, urging them not only to act fairly but also to be perceived as non-partisan in their duties during the electoral process.