LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > India > Maharashtra: Youth shot dead in Nanapet area of Pune, police launch probe

Maharashtra: Youth shot dead in Nanapet area of Pune, police launch probe

Maharashtra: Youth shot dead in Nanapet area of Pune, police launch probe

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 09:51:08 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): A youth named Ayush Ganesh Komkar was shot dead by two unknown assailants in Pune’s Nana Peth area on Friday evening, according to police.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingle, Ayush was rushed to Sassoon Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Speaking to the reporters, Nikhil Pingale said, “In the Nanapet area, a tragic incident occurred where Ayush Ganesh Kumkar, a local boy, was fatally shot in the basement of his home by two unknown assailants. He was rushed to Sassoon Hospital but was declared dead by the doctors.”

The police have launched an investigation, with six Crime Branch teams and DB teams from various police stations in Zone One working to identify the perpetrators. While the police have gathered some information about the accused, they are yet to apprehend them. DCP Pingle assured that the police are committed to taking strict legal action against those responsible

“The police, including six Crime Branch teams and DB teams from various police stations in Zone One, are investigating the case. They have gathered some information about the unidentified accused and are committed to treating all responsible parties with the strictest possible legal action,” Pingale said.

Pingale said police have gathered some information about the accused and assured that all those responsible will face the strictest legal action.

Further information on the incident is still awaited.

Earlier on September 4, one worker lost his life while 17 others were injured after a massive explosion occurred at the Solar Explosives Company near Bazargaon in Maharashtra’s Nagpur in the early hours on Thursday, said officials.

All the injured have been rushed to various private hospitals in Nagpur, with four reported to be in critical condition.

The blast took place at the CB-1 plant of the company. Witnesses said that smoke was noticed before the explosion, which alerted senior workers who immediately asked everyone to evacuate. Most workers managed to escape in time, but Mayur Ganvir, who was inside the plant, could not make it out. Moments later, a powerful explosion ripped through the unit.

The intensity of the blast was such that parts of the building were blown several meters away. Flying debris struck several workers, causing multiple injuries. Police, fire brigade teams, and senior district officials rushed to the spot soon after the incident. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: crimedeathmaharashtranikhil-pingalePolicepune

RELATED News

MP CM Mohan Yadav transfers Rs 20.6 crore relief fund to farmers for crops damaged by excessive rains, floods
Anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi court allows Sajjan Kumar's plea, directs media houses to file certified copies of news reports
Meet Deepesh Kumari: Pakoda Seller’s Daughter Who Achieved Her IAS Dream Against All Odds
National Herald money laundering case: ED files documents of complaint and ECIR, court asks to supply copies to proposed accused
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Floods force suspension of train operations on five sections in Punjab
"PM Modi responded in best diplomatic fashion to Trump's remarks": Former diplomat KP Fabian
Pakistan Pulls Out of ICC Women’s World Cup Opening Show in India: Reasons Revealed
Rashmika Mandanna Was Once Engaged To THIS Actor But Soon Things Took A Dark Turn And The BREAK-UP Happened
Donald Trump To Attend US Open 2025 Final?
This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 27000, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How
Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam
Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession
US Open 2025 Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner In Net Worth Race
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence
Maharashtra: Youth shot dead in Nanapet area of Pune, police launch probe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maharashtra: Youth shot dead in Nanapet area of Pune, police launch probe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maharashtra: Youth shot dead in Nanapet area of Pune, police launch probe
Maharashtra: Youth shot dead in Nanapet area of Pune, police launch probe
Maharashtra: Youth shot dead in Nanapet area of Pune, police launch probe
Maharashtra: Youth shot dead in Nanapet area of Pune, police launch probe

QUICK LINKS