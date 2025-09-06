Maharashtra: Youth shot dead in Nanapet area of Pune, police launch probe

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): A youth named Ayush Ganesh Komkar was shot dead by two unknown assailants in Pune’s Nana Peth area on Friday evening, according to police.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingle, Ayush was rushed to Sassoon Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Speaking to the reporters, Nikhil Pingale said, “In the Nanapet area, a tragic incident occurred where Ayush Ganesh Kumkar, a local boy, was fatally shot in the basement of his home by two unknown assailants. He was rushed to Sassoon Hospital but was declared dead by the doctors.”

The police have launched an investigation, with six Crime Branch teams and DB teams from various police stations in Zone One working to identify the perpetrators. While the police have gathered some information about the accused, they are yet to apprehend them. DCP Pingle assured that the police are committed to taking strict legal action against those responsible

"The police, including six Crime Branch teams and DB teams from various police stations in Zone One, are investigating the case. They have gathered some information about the unidentified accused and are committed to treating all responsible parties with the strictest possible legal action," Pingale said.

Pingale said police have gathered some information about the accused and assured that all those responsible will face the strictest legal action.

Further information on the incident is still awaited.

