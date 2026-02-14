LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement ind vs pak child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement ind vs pak child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement ind vs pak child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement ind vs pak child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement ind vs pak child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement ind vs pak child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement ind vs pak child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement ind vs pak child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
Home > India > Mahashivratri 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Fasting Rules, What To Eat And What To Avoid, Know Everything Before You Begin

Mahashivratri 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Fasting Rules, What To Eat And What To Avoid, Know Everything Before You Begin

Maha Shivratri 2026 will be observed on February 15–16. Chaturdashi begins at 5:04 PM on Feb 15 and ends at 5:34 PM on Feb 16. Devotees fast, perform night-long Jagran, and offer Abhishekam in four Prahars. Grains, onion, and garlic are avoided; fruits, milk, and sabudana are allowed.

Maha Shivaratri 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals & Fasting Rules
Maha Shivaratri 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals & Fasting Rules

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 14, 2026 09:58:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mahashivratri 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Fasting Rules, What To Eat And What To Avoid, Know Everything Before You Begin

Maha Shivratri represents the most important religious observance for Lord Shiva, which demonstrates the connection between Shiva, who represents consciousness, and Shakti, who represents energy.

The festival takes place on February 15, which falls on a Sunday in 2026. The Chaturdashi Tithi period starts at 5:04 PM on February 15 and ends at 5:34 PM on February 16. Devotees use this day to honor the sacred union between Shiva and Parvati or the night when Shiva performed his Tandava dance.

The observance requires participants to fast and meditate​ for 24 hours, which ends with the Nishita Kaal midnight vigil, when they believe that spiritual energy reaches its highest level.

You Might Be Interested In

Sacred Shivratri Rituals and Auspicious Timings

The worship of Lord Shiva on this day is uniquely divided into four Prahars (three-hour segments) throughout the night. The First Prahar begins at 6:11 PM on February 15, while the most vital Nishita Kaal Puja occurs between 12:09 AM and 1:01 AM on February 16.

The main rituals of the ceremony include Abhishekam, which involves bathing the Shiva Lingam with water and milk and honey and curd.

Devotees offer Bel Patra (wood apple leaves), which represent the three eyes of Shiva, and Dhatura flowers to invoke grace. People need to keep themselves awake during the entire night of Jagran because this allows them to access cosmic vibrations through the nonstop chanting of the “Om Namah Shivaya” mantra.

Fasting Rules: What to Eat and What Not to Eat

The followers of Vrat practice specific dietary restrictions to achieve their desired state of purity. A person needs to stay away from all grains, which include wheat, rice, and lentils, together with all tamasic foods, which include onion and garlic. People use Sendha Namak (rock salt) instead of common table salt.

The sattvic diet allows fresh fruits such as bananas and apples, together with dry fruits and dairy products, which include milk and curd, and Sabudana (tapioca) khichdi to those who do not observe a Nirjala (waterless) fast.

The fast will end through “Parana” at sunrise on February 16 between 6:59 AM and 3:24 PM after a person completes his final morning prayer.

Also Read: Is Ekadashi Today? Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat Being Observed Today, February 13, 2026; Check Fast Details And Ritual Timings

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 9:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: maha shivratri 2026Shivratri date

RELATED News

Greater Noida Tragedy: ‘Excess Sedation’ Kills 6-Year-Old At Facility, Authorities Launch Urgent Probe

Will India Witness The February 17, 2026 “Ring Of Fire” Solar Eclipse This Time? Here’s When, Where, And The Timing To Watch

Government Prioritises Safety And Welfare Of Indians Abroad: MoS (MEA) Kirti Vardhan Singh

Who Is Puneet Agrawal? MEA Appoints Senior Diplomat As Ambassador to Thailand

Dissent To Reconciliation: Days After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor Gets Key Role In Congress Ahead of Kerala Election Campaign

LATEST NEWS

Happy Valentine’s Day 2026: Google Doodle’s ‘Handmade With Love’ Revives The Deeper Meaning Of Romance, Blending Gen-Z Trends With The Rich History Of Love

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor–Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Drama Opens Decently, Valentine’s Weekend Surge Expected

IRE vs OMA Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Bombay HC Restrains Man in ₹10 Crore Defamation Suit Filed by Palash Muchhal Over Smriti Mandhana ‘Cheating’ Controversy

IND vs PAK: From Johannesburg to Melbourne — A Look Back at All T20 World Cup Clashes Ahead of Colombo Showdown

Bhopal’s Twisted Love Story Turns Deadly: 33-Year-Old Woman Killed By Married Lover, Body Dumped In Septic Tank

Donald Trump Says Regime Change In Iran Would Be The ‘Best Thing That Could Happen’ Amid Escalating Tensions

Meet Gayeshwar Chandra Roy: BNP’s Only Hindu Leader Wins From Dhaka Constituency In Bangladesh Election

Meet Alin Sherin Abraham: 10-Month-Old Baby Girl Becomes Kerala’s Youngest Organ Donor To Save 5 Lives

Paris Police Shoot, Injure Knife-Wielding Man After Attempted Attack Near Arc de Triomphe | WATCH

Mahashivratri 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Fasting Rules, What To Eat And What To Avoid, Know Everything Before You Begin

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mahashivratri 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Fasting Rules, What To Eat And What To Avoid, Know Everything Before You Begin

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mahashivratri 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Fasting Rules, What To Eat And What To Avoid, Know Everything Before You Begin
Mahashivratri 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Fasting Rules, What To Eat And What To Avoid, Know Everything Before You Begin
Mahashivratri 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Fasting Rules, What To Eat And What To Avoid, Know Everything Before You Begin
Mahashivratri 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Fasting Rules, What To Eat And What To Avoid, Know Everything Before You Begin

QUICK LINKS