Maihar to witness "unprecedented development", says Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he visits Sharda Mata Mandir

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced a series of development initiatives for Maihar, stressing that the region is set to witness “unprecedented growth” in the coming years.

Speaking to the reporters after visiting Sharda Mata Mandir in Maihar, Chouhan said that the process of opening separate offices to streamline development works in the district has already begun.

“Along with the district, the process of opening separate offices for development works is also beginning… The development of Maihar will be unprecedented in the future,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s renewed focus on agriculture, the Union Minister informed that the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan will be relaunched between October 3 and October 18.

“From the perspective of agriculture, we are making efforts to carry out all the new experiments that can be done in the country. The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan will start again from October 3 to October 18,” he said.

Talking about the GST rates, which will be reduced from the first day of Navratri, he said, “There is good news for everyone that GST rates will be reduced from the first day of Navratri… Everyone will benefit in agriculture… I am heartily grateful to the Prime Minister that no compromise with the interests of the farmers is acceptable to us… The interest of the nation is paramount for us, keeping this in mind India takes every decision…”

Before visiting Sharda Mata Mandir in Maihar, Chouhan has welcomed the government’s decision to reduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on agricultural equipment from 12-18 per cent to five per cent, describing it as a “very revolutionary decision” for farmers, animal rearers, and fishermen.

Speaking to reporters in Satna, Chouhan said, “I want to thank the Prime Minister for clearly deciding that there will be no compromise with the interests of India’s farmers, animal rearers, and fishermen… A very revolutionary decision has also been taken in GST, in which the 12-18 % GST levied on agricultural equipment has been reduced to 5%. I am extremely pleased and delighted to meet the public.”

While commenting on One Nation One Election, Minister Chouhan said, “In our country, elections are held in all 12 months. This continuous election process is the biggest obstacle in the country’s progress and development, and therefore, today there is a need to amend the Constitution so that in the first phase, at least the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are held together… Today, I have also presented this issue before students and citizens.” (ANI)

