Mamata Banerjee Is ‘Protector Of Criminals’: BJP’s Tarun Chugh Slams Brutality Against Women In Bengal

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday condemned the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, criticising state minister’s remarks downplaying incidents of brutality against women.



Chugh stated that the minister’s comments have insulted the daughters of Bengal and the country, exposing the government’s insensitivity towards women’s safety.

“By calling the continuous incidents of brutality against daughters as minor incidents, Mamata Banerjee’s minister has insulted the daughters of Bengal and the country. By giving such a vile statement, the insensitivity of the Mamata government towards women’s safety has been exposed to everyone…,” said Chugh.



Tarun Chugh accused the Mamata government of being a protector of criminals and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter, including the role of the college management.



“The Mamata government has become a protector of criminals. In this matter, not only the criminals but also the college management should be investigated. The people of Bengal will give a harsh punishment to this corrupt and criminal government…,” he added.

This comes after a female student was allegedly gang raped inside the South Calcutta Law

College in Kasba area in the capital city of West Bengal on June 25.

On July 1, 2025, BJP’s Amit Malviya had shared on ‘X’, “As the entire nation reels in horror over the unspeakable brutality inflicted upon the 24-year-old law aspirant, TMC leaders are busy normalising rape to earn brownie points from their political boss — Mamata Banerjee”.



He further wrote, “First, TMC’s Madan Mitra, infamous for his own vulgarities, blamed the victim for her fate!



Then, sitting MP Kalyan Banerjee followed, trivialising the incident with the absurd remark: “What can be done if a friend rapes a friend?”



Later, State Irrigation Minister Manas Bhunia, another face of this depraved regime, brushed off the atrocity as a “small incident” and urged party workers to ignore it and move forward — drawing strength from Mamata Banerjee’s silence and tacit approval.”



Union Minister Shantanu Thakur on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Banerjee over the alleged gangrape incident in Kolkata & said that the law and order situation in West Bengal has completely collapsed, adding that the state police has become a “cadre” of the Trinamool Congress party.



The alleged gangrape had taken place on June 25 inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata’s Kasba area, in which the four arrested accused included the main accused, Manojit Mishra.



The accused, Monojit, Pramit, and Zaib, will remain in police custody until July 8. The fourth accused, Pinaki, the security guard, will be in custody until July 4.

(Except the headline nothing has been edited by the NewsX team, inputs taken from ANI.)