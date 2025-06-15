Manali Zipline Tragedy: Nagpur Teen Falls From Height Onto Rocks After Zipline Belt Breaks

This is the correct phrase to call – “when adventure turns tragedy” as a 17 year old girl- Trisha Bijwe from Nagpur fell victim to a horrifying zipline accident. As per reports, the zipline cable snapped mid-air, sending her plummeting several feet onto the rocky terrain below.

According to information provided by PTI, Trisha was on vacation with her family when the mishap occurred. While riding the zipline, the cable attached to her harness suddenly gave way, causing her to fall directly onto a bed of boulders. The terrifying moment was captured in a video that soon made rounds on social media, drawing widespread attention and concern over the safety measures—or lack thereof—in Manali’s adventure tourism sector.

Zip line accident in Manali. Please try and avoid doing all this. I don’t even know who and how much these guys are supervised and in eak season they will do anything to make money.#HimachalPradesh #manali #tourism pic.twitter.com/FqG6Sw0Gu0 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidhshuk) June 15, 2025

Immediate Medical Response, Legal Settlement

Following the accident, Trisha was promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency care. Given the severity of her injuries, she was later transferred to a specialized medical facility for advanced treatment. According to her father, who spoke to The Times of India, she sustained multiple fractures but has since undergone surgery and was recently discharged. “She was discharged from the hospital and is now stable,” he confirmed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police in Manali further informed TOI that the family and the zipline operators had reached a mutual understanding following the incident, avoiding any legal complications. The police also confirmed that while the injuries were serious, immediate medical attention had helped stabilize her condition. The family is reportedly still in Manali, monitoring Trisha’s recovery closely.

Recurring Pattern of Accidents Raises Alarms

This is not the first time that an adventure activity in Himachal Pradesh has ended in disaster. Earlier this year, a 32-year-old tourist from Andhra Pradesh, Tadi Mahesh Reddy, tragically lost his life during a paragliding mishap near Manali’s Raison area. In that case, a sudden gust of wind disrupted the flight path of his glider shortly after takeoff, causing a fatal crash.