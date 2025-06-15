Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > India > Manali Zipline Tragedy: Nagpur Teen Falls From Height Onto Rocks After Zipline Belt Breaks

Manali Zipline Tragedy: Nagpur Teen Falls From Height Onto Rocks After Zipline Belt Breaks

A family vacation turned into a nightmare for 17-year-old Trisha Bijwe from Nagpur, Maharashtra, after a zipline accident in Manali left her with multiple injuries. The shocking incident has once again raised serious questions about the safety of adventure sports in Himachal Pradesh.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 00:12:12 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

This is the correct phrase to call – “when adventure turns tragedy” as a 17 year old girl- Trisha Bijwe from Nagpur fell victim to a horrifying zipline accident. As per reports, the zipline cable snapped mid-air, sending her plummeting several feet onto the rocky terrain below.

According to information provided by PTI, Trisha was on vacation with her family when the mishap occurred. While riding the zipline, the cable attached to her harness suddenly gave way, causing her to fall directly onto a bed of boulders. The terrifying moment was captured in a video that soon made rounds on social media, drawing widespread attention and concern over the safety measures—or lack thereof—in Manali’s adventure tourism sector.

Immediate Medical Response, Legal Settlement

Following the accident, Trisha was promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency care. Given the severity of her injuries, she was later transferred to a specialized medical facility for advanced treatment. According to her father, who spoke to The Times of India, she sustained multiple fractures but has since undergone surgery and was recently discharged. “She was discharged from the hospital and is now stable,” he confirmed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police in Manali further informed TOI that the family and the zipline operators had reached a mutual understanding following the incident, avoiding any legal complications. The police also confirmed that while the injuries were serious, immediate medical attention had helped stabilize her condition. The family is reportedly still in Manali, monitoring Trisha’s recovery closely.

Recurring Pattern of Accidents Raises Alarms

This is not the first time that an adventure activity in Himachal Pradesh has ended in disaster. Earlier this year, a 32-year-old tourist from Andhra Pradesh, Tadi Mahesh Reddy, tragically lost his life during a paragliding mishap near Manali’s Raison area. In that case, a sudden gust of wind disrupted the flight path of his glider shortly after takeoff, causing a fatal crash.

Must Read: Rishab Shetty, Crew Escape Unhurt As Boat Capsizes During ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Shoot

Tags: manalizipline tragedy
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?