Mangaluru Wall Collapse Caught On CCTV As Heavy Rains Trigger Flood Chaos, Red Alert Extended

A compound wall collapsed in Mangaluru following intense rainfall, causing panic in the area and highlighting the severity of weather conditions in coastal Karnataka. The dramatic incident was caught on CCTV and showed the wall crashing down onto the road, damaging the opposite compound and snapping an electric pole, which led to a short circuit.

The collapse, which occurred in a residential zone, was terrifying but fortunately caused no casualties as the road was deserted at the time. The CCTV footage resembled a burst of water explosion, vividly capturing the force and intensity with which the wall came down.

Red Alert Issued for Coastal Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a red alert for Dakshina Kannada and surrounding regions, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The situation in Mangaluru has since worsened, with Friday’s downpour proving to be one of the heaviest this monsoon season.

Though red alerts had been sounded in recent days, Friday’s rain exceeded expectations, overwhelming the city’s infrastructure. The IMD has now extended the red alert until June 16, urging residents to stay alert for continued heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Severe Waterlogging Disrupts Daily Life

Across the city, multiple low-lying areas have been submerged due to the relentless rain. Areas including Pumpwell, Car Street, Lower Bendur, and Kottara reported severe waterlogging. The road beneath the Pumpwell flyover was completely flooded, creating a traffic bottleneck that stranded many vehicles.

In a notable incident, a bus broke down on one of the waterlogged stretches. Locals and passengers were seen pushing the vehicle through the knee-deep water, underlining the struggle faced by commuters.

The Padil railway underpass and parts of Car Street also saw major flooding, bringing vehicular movement to a standstill. In some residential zones, rainwater entered homes, forcing families to protect their belongings and wade through flooded hallways.

Wall Collapse Highlights Structural Risks

The wall collapse has raised questions about structural safety and the city’s preparedness for extreme weather events. The visual evidence of the wall’s failure due to accumulated water pressure mirrors growing concerns about urban infrastructure, especially in older neighbourhoods vulnerable to rain-related erosion and drainage failures.

The electric pole that snapped in half during the collapse led to short-circuiting, but quick response from the electricity board prevented further escalation. Authorities are now assessing damages and reviewing similar wall structures for risk.

Precautionary Measures Underway

Municipal authorities have issued advisories asking residents in flood-prone zones to remain indoors during peak rainfall hours. Emergency teams have been deployed across affected areas for dewatering operations, clearing debris, and assisting residents in distress.

As overcast skies continue, the forecast for continued rain till June 16 has prompted schools in some areas to consider suspending classes temporarily.

