Monday, January 6, 2025
Manipur: 26 Myanmarese Nationals Deported Amid Commitment to Border Security

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced the deportation of 26 Myanmarese nationals who had entered India through the state’s porous border. This action highlights Manipur’s dual commitment to humanitarian aid and strict border enforcement.

Myanmarse Nationals Deported From Manipur

In a statement shared on X, the Chief Minister, who also oversees the Home portfolio, emphasized the state’s firm stance on illegal migration. He wrote:
“A group of 26 Myanmarese nationals who entered India through Manipur’s porous border were deported to their home country today. The government of Manipur reaffirms its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to those fleeing war, ensuring their care and dignified departure. However, the state maintains a firm stance against allowing illegal migrants to stay back in Manipur.”

According to a senior official from the Manipur Home Department, the operation was conducted by the state police in collaboration with central security forces stationed near the border town of Moreh.

Manipur Government’s Ongoing Efforts to Address Illegal Migration

The latest deportation is part of a broader effort to address illegal migration from Myanmar. Since March 8, 2023, a total of 141 Myanmarese nationals, including women and children, have been deported in four phases. This includes 115 individuals who were sent back in three phases last year. These actions were carried out in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and central security forces.

Balancing Security and Compassion

The Manipur government continues to emphasize a balanced approach—offering humanitarian assistance to those affected by the ongoing conflict in Myanmar while taking decisive steps to prevent illegal settlement in the state. This strategy underscores the importance of maintaining border security while upholding India’s longstanding tradition of aiding refugees in distress.

MANIPUR Myanmarese Nationals

