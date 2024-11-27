Home
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Manipur: NIA To Probe In Three Cases, Including Abduction And Murder Of 6 Women, Children

The three cases include, burning of houses and murder of 6; gruesome murder of mother of three and lastly, the attack on CRPF post.

Manipur: NIA To Probe In Three Cases, Including Abduction And Murder Of 6 Women, Children

Amid escalating violence and tensions in Manipur, series of gruesome killings and protests have led centre to hand over three cases to the National Investigation Agency.

On Tuesday, NIA, the anti-terror agency,  announced that it had begun a probe into three recent ‘serious offence’ cases that has shocked the nation, re-registering these three cases under different provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the Arms Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The objective is to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the brutal attacks,” an NIA spokesperson said on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

The three cases include, burning of houses and murder of 6; gruesome murder of mother of three and lastly, the attack on CRPF post.

The First Case:

On Novemeber 11, multiple homes that comes under the jurisdiction of the Borobekra police station in the Jiribam district, were burned which resulted in the deaths of two civilians.

Later, the militants later abducted and killed six members of the same family, including women and children.

The Second Case:

On November 11, Armed extremists opened fire on the Borobekra police station that day, the police and members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took retaliatory action, according to an NIA statement.

After being shot, a CRPF constable was taken to Silchar for medical attention. The bodies of unidentified armed militants were found during a security forces search, along with weapons and ammunition.

Third Case:

The Third case is the murder of a mother of three in Jiribam district on November 7, whose autopsy report show gruesome torture was done to the women while she was alive, and kater burned to death.

The NIA team visited the spots on November 21 and 22 and started the probe, as per the NIA spokesperson.

All three cases in a single month hasve highlighted how the Manipur state is tightly gripped with daily incidents of violence against the people, especially women and children. The tensions between Meiti and Kuki communities have hightened. Amid all these incidents, many protests are staged against the centre and state government demanding peace and stability in the state.

ALSO READ: CJI Sanjiv Khanna Urges Adherence To Constitutional Duties By All Government Bodies

 

 

