Manipur Police Crack Down On Militant Groups And Extortion Rackets; Key Arrests Made Across Districts

In a major push to restore law and order, Manipur Police along with security forces launched a series of intelligence-led operations on Monday across multiple districts, targeting militant outfits and illegal extortion networks. Several active members of banned organisations were arrested during the coordinated crackdown.

One of the significant arrests involved 18-year-old Huiningsungbam George Bush Meitei, also known as Lalloiba, an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) or KCP (PWG). He was picked up from Lamphel Grace Colony in Imphal West district, and was allegedly extorting money from locals. Police recovered a mobile phone, an iPad Air, and an Aadhaar card from his possession. He hails from Nachou Mayai Mamang Leikai in Bishnupur.

In another joint operation, Thokchom Wilson Singh, aged 26 and alias BK, was arrested from Bamon Kampu Mayai Leikai in Imphal East. Linked to the banned militant group PREPAK, he was allegedly extorting money from small shops in Canchipur, Mantripukhri, and Kakwa to fund insurgent activities. A mobile handset used in the extortion racket was seized from him.

The police also made a critical breakthrough by arresting Khumanthem Bikramjit Singh, 43, from Kiyam Siphai Khundongbam Leikai in Thoubal district. He was allegedly supplying SIM cards to underground groups, especially PREPAK (PRO). Investigators believe that these SIM cards were used by militants in Myanmar to extort money from people in Thoubal and surrounding regions.

From Bikramjit Singh’s possession, authorities recovered:

1 Realme 9 Pro+ mobile phone with 2 SIM cards

85 Vodafone SIM cards

9 Airtel prepaid SIM cards

4 BSNL SIM cards

2 Airtel postpaid SIM cards

1 Jio SIM card

Police believe the recovered SIM cards were part of an illicit telecom network critical to the militants’ extortion and communication activities.

Alongside these arrests, Manipur Police carried out cordon and search operations in vulnerable areas and stated that area domination and surveillance will continue across sensitive districts.

To ensure security and maintain public services, the police facilitated the movement of 217 essential commodities-laden vehicles along National Highway-37 under heavy security. Convoy escorts and checkpoints have been deployed to guard vulnerable locations.

Officials said the focus remains on dismantling militant networks, ending cross-border criminal communications, and restoring normalcy and peace in the region.

