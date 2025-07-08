LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump
Home > India > Manipur Police Crack Down On Militant Groups And Extortion Rackets; Key Arrests Made Across Districts

Manipur Police Crack Down On Militant Groups And Extortion Rackets; Key Arrests Made Across Districts

In a major crackdown on insurgency, Manipur Police arrested members of KCP (PWG), PREPAK, and PREPAK (PRO) for extortion and SIM card supply to militants in Myanmar. The state is tightening security, escorting goods convoys on NH-37, and vowing continued anti-extortion operations.

Manipur Police arrested multiple militants linked to banned outfits in a major anti-extortion crackdown; SIM card racket and cross-border extortion network busted across Imphal and Thoubal.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 22:27:31 IST

In a major push to restore law and order, Manipur Police along with security forces launched a series of intelligence-led operations on Monday across multiple districts, targeting militant outfits and illegal extortion networks. Several active members of banned organisations were arrested during the coordinated crackdown.

One of the significant arrests involved 18-year-old Huiningsungbam George Bush Meitei, also known as Lalloiba, an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) or KCP (PWG). He was picked up from Lamphel Grace Colony in Imphal West district, and was allegedly extorting money from locals. Police recovered a mobile phone, an iPad Air, and an Aadhaar card from his possession. He hails from Nachou Mayai Mamang Leikai in Bishnupur.

In another joint operation, Thokchom Wilson Singh, aged 26 and alias BK, was arrested from Bamon Kampu Mayai Leikai in Imphal East. Linked to the banned militant group PREPAK, he was allegedly extorting money from small shops in Canchipur, Mantripukhri, and Kakwa to fund insurgent activities. A mobile handset used in the extortion racket was seized from him.

The police also made a critical breakthrough by arresting Khumanthem Bikramjit Singh, 43, from Kiyam Siphai Khundongbam Leikai in Thoubal district. He was allegedly supplying SIM cards to underground groups, especially PREPAK (PRO). Investigators believe that these SIM cards were used by militants in Myanmar to extort money from people in Thoubal and surrounding regions.

From Bikramjit Singh’s possession, authorities recovered:

  • 1 Realme 9 Pro+ mobile phone with 2 SIM cards

  • 85 Vodafone SIM cards

  • 9 Airtel prepaid SIM cards

  • 4 BSNL SIM cards

  • 2 Airtel postpaid SIM cards

  • 1 Jio SIM card

Police believe the recovered SIM cards were part of an illicit telecom network critical to the militants’ extortion and communication activities.

Alongside these arrests, Manipur Police carried out cordon and search operations in vulnerable areas and stated that area domination and surveillance will continue across sensitive districts.

To ensure security and maintain public services, the police facilitated the movement of 217 essential commodities-laden vehicles along National Highway-37 under heavy security. Convoy escorts and checkpoints have been deployed to guard vulnerable locations.

Officials said the focus remains on dismantling militant networks, ending cross-border criminal communications, and restoring normalcy and peace in the region.

ALSO READ: PU Protest Affidavit to Remain Mandatory for Now, Says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tags: Manipur militant crackdownManipur Police arrests 2025SIM card racket Manipur

More News

Himachal Rains Kill 80 Since June 20; Dog Saves 67 Lives In Mandi as Landslides, Flash Floods Worsen
Manipur Police Crack Down On Militant Groups And Extortion Rackets; Key Arrests Made Across Districts
Will Donald Trump Extend Deadline For Reciprocal Tariffs? Here’s What US President Says
SL vs BAN, 3rd ODI: 8th Consecutive Bilateral ODI Series Win For Sri Lanka
Asian Championships 2025: Indian Under-15 Wrestling Teams Claim Glory In Bishkek
JNU To Organise 3-day Annual Academic Conference On IKS, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar To Inaugurate
CAQM To Extend Delhi’s Fuel‑Denial Rule For Old Vehicles To NCR Districts From November 1st
OnePlus Unveils Nord 5 Along With Nord CE 5 And OnePlus Buds 4 In India: Check Best Features
Who Is Jim Curtis? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With A Hypnotist On Mallorca Vacation
Yash Dayal Case: Ghaziabad Police To Record Victim’s Statement In Sexual Exploitation Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?