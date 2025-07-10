Massive Narcotics Haul, Arms Seized In Manipur Amid Ongoing Security Crackdown

On July 9, a joint team of Manipur Police and CRPF intercepted a four-wheeler vehicle at Tupul bridge, which was heading from Churachandpur towards Kangpokpi, and seized 196 soap cases containing suspected heroin/brown sugar, weighing 2.193 kg (excluding packaging).

The vehicle had two occupants:

Ginminlen Haokip (24) from G. Phaibung, Motbung, Kangpokpi Holminlen Khongsai (30) from Khangbarol village, Chandel

Both were arrested. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, search operations and area domination efforts continue across vulnerable and fringe areas in the state. During these, arms and explosives were recovered on July 9 from between Dopkon and Nganukon villages under Phougakchao Ikai-PS, Bishnupur district:

1 (.303 LMG)

2 (Single barrel guns)

1 (.303 empty magazine)

7 (12 bore live cartridges)

4 (IEDs) weighing approx. 3.9 kg

In another operation on the same day, Manipur Police arrested a KCP (PWG) cadre, Shyamchand Singh (38) from Senjam Khunou, now residing in Lamphel Super Market, Imphal West, for extortion from the public in Bishnupur and Thoubal districts.

Earlier, on July 7, two individuals were arrested at Mao Gate Police Check Post in Senapati district with 22 kg of Ganja in 18 packets. The accused were:

Ajmir Sarif (19), Lilong Chingkham Makha, Thoubal Iliyas Ali Shah @ Patu (19), Lilong Chingkham Mamang, Thoubal

Seized items:

18 packets of Ganja (approx. 22 kg, worth ₹2,18,230)

1 white Winger van (AS 23CC-1074) used for transport

ALSO READ: Tennis Star Radhika Yadav Shot Dead By Her Father In Gurugram’s Sushant Lok Phase 2