Tennis Star Radhika Yadav Shot Dead By Her Father In Gurugram’s Sushant Lok Phase 2

A tragic event saved the city on Thursday morning when a 25-year-old tennis sensation at the state-level Radhika Yadav was shot three times by the father in the Sector 57’s house. The shooting took place around 10:30 when the family was preparing for the normal day.

Respondents found Radhika seriously injured and took her to a private hospital nearby. Despite the best effort from the medical team, he was declared dead on arrival after suffering from several wounds of the weapons pellet. The local police confirmed that the hospital informed him that a young woman died with three gunshots.

Investigators visited Radhika’s home and interviewed her uncle, who refused to comment. Proof of the stage and preliminary police finds inspired him to believe that his father had drawn the trigger – but the subject is not clear. Police continue to investigate family history, mental health problems and potential triggers moving on in this terrible action.

Radhika was born on March 23, 2000 and was recognized as one of the promising tennis salts in India. She was within the 200 best players in the world, with the double ranking of an international tennis association (ITF) 113.

Police Investigation and Family Context

The Gurugram Police have registered a case and opened an official investigation. Officers are reviewing statements from neighbors, relatives, and domestic staff to piece together any possible clues—mental health issues, domestic pressure, or a sudden altercation. Authorities also plan to examine hospital records to understand whether Radhika or family members had recent counselling or stress-related treatment.

Forensic teams collected gun residue, bullet casings, and other key evidence. Radhika’s father has been taken into police custody for questioning. DNA and ballistic reports will help verify claims of his involvement. Though motive is yet unknown, violence within homes is becoming a concern in urban India, raising attention to gun access and family welfare.

Community Grief and Mental Health Debate

Radhika’s death left a deep impact on both the tennis community and local residents. Coaches remembered her energy on court; students and peers praised her as a mentor who encouraged young athletes. Local sports clubs have announced tributes. The Gurugram Tennis Association called the shooting “devastating,” urging awareness of mental health support for families.

This shocking Gurugram shooting has sparked a broader conversation about domestic gun violence, access to firearms, and mental wellness in Indian households. Activists say it’s time for stricter gun control and better family counselling options.

