Home > India > Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 15, 4 Still Missing In Vadodara Tragedy

Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 15, 4 Still Missing In Vadodara Tragedy

The death toll in the Gambhira bridge collapse in Vadodara, Gujarat, has risen to 15, with 4 still missing. Several vehicles plunged into the Mahisagar river. Rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF are ongoing despite rain and rising water levels.

Rescue efforts continue at the Gambhira bridge collapse site in Vadodara.
Rescue efforts continue at the Gambhira bridge collapse site in Vadodara. (Photo Credit: Jagran)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 12:21:21 IST

The death toll in the Gambhira bridge collapse incident in Gujarat’s Vadodara has climbed to 15 with the recovery of three more bodies, an official said on Thursday. The official further informed that rescue operations are underway as four people remain missing.A section of the Gambhira bridge connecting Vadodara and Anand collapsed a day ago and fell into the Mahisagar river below.

Vadodara Collector Anil Dhameliya told reporters, “The death toll stands at 15 now with recovery of 3 more bodies today. Four people remain missing. National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force are conducting search and rescue operations even till 4 km downstream. Two vehicles are stuck in the sludge at the incident site. We are seeking details from the public on those vehicles. There is rainfall, and the water level has risen in the river.”

On the truck hanging from the bridge, he said, “It is an empty tanker. If we move it, it could fall. The process to stabilise the tanker is underway as a rescue operation is going on right there under the bridge,” he told reporters after visiting the site.

Gujarat bridge collapse: Relief and rescue operations ongoing

The Collector and other officials of the local administration have been visiting and taking stock of the relief and rescue operations here since yesterday. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is conducting the rescue and relief operations on the second day of the incident.

Vadodara Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohan Anand said on Wednesday that a 10-15 metre slab in the middle of the bridge had collapsed. Two trucks, two pickup vans, and a rickshaw fell into the river while two vehicles remained stranded on the bridge.He said that nine people have been rescued, five of them have been referred to the SSG Hospital. “None of the people who have been rescued are critical,” he said a day earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased in the bridge collapse. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

(With ANI Inputs)

Tags: Gujarat Bridge CollapseVadodara Tragedy

