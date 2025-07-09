LIVE TV
Home > India > Gujarat Gambhira Bridge Collapse: 11 Killed As Vehicles Plunge Into River

Gujarat Gambhira Bridge Collapse: 11 Killed As Vehicles Plunge Into River

11 people were declared dead as a part of the Gujarat Gambhira bridge collapsed in Mahisagar river, Gujarat’s Vadodara district on July 09, 2025, early Wednesday morning.

Gujarat Gambhira Bridge

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 06:46:10 IST

11 people were declared dead as a part of the Gujarat Gambhira bridge collapsed in Mahisagar river, Gujarat’s Vadodara district on July 09, 2025, early Wednesday morning. Padra Police Inspector Vijay Charan has confirmed this to India TV. This bridge linked central Gujarat to the Saurashtra region. The police said that the death toll could increase due to the ongoing search and rescue operations. Two trucks, an SUV, a pickup van, and an auto-rickshaw had fallen into the river, the officials said. 

Several teams joined the rescue operations to save people

Teams from the Vadodara Fire Department, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the locals immediately launched rescue operations to save the survivors. They also deployed heavy machinery, divers, and cranes to locate missing persons and retrieve the damaged vehicles. The operation’s concern changed from rescue to recovery as the time passed and the emergency workers took part in it. 

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel order’s probe

Gujarat’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that technical experts have been instructed to visit the site and conduct a detailed investigation to determine the reason behind the collapse. 

PM Modi Announces Compensation For Families of The Deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief for the affected and their kin on the Twitter. He has also declared a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) is a public fund in India established to provide immediate relief to people affected by floods, cyclones, earthquakes, and major accidents. 

About The Gambhira Bridge

The Gambhira bridge has 23 piers and was an important route for daily commuters and goods transportation.

Also read: Union Minister C.R. Patil Reviews River Rejuvenation Efforts, IITs And International Collaborators Showcase Advanced Technologies

Tags: Gujarat Gambhira BridgeGujarat Gambhira Bridge CollapseGujarat Gambhira Bridge collapse victims

