Union Minister C.R. Patil Reviews River Rejuvenation Efforts, IITs And International Collaborators Showcase Advanced Technologies

Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss use of technology and innovations for rejuvenation of rivers across the country under the Namami Gange programme.

Discussions held about future technology and innovations in management of rivers in general and small rivers in particular.

Reiterating the Government’s commitment to “Aviral aur Nirmal Ganga,” the Union Minister directed all stakeholders to accelerate implementation and scale initiatives across critical river systems, ensuring a cleaner, healthier, and water-secure future for the nation.

On this occasion, IIT (BHU) and IIT Delhi in partnership with international collaborators from Denmark and the Netherlands, showcased a series of breakthrough innovations and gave detailed presentations aimed at sustainable river management.

The spotlight was firmly on India’s second-largest river, the Ganga, and its tributary, Varuna, as Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil reviewed ongoing efforts under the IND-RIVERS and Smart Laboratory on Clean Rivers (SLCR) initiatives.

IND-RIVERS focus on urban rivers and the Decision Support System for river rejuvenation and Management with focus on Varuna river. Both institutions showcased how their research and technological efforts would help in bringing a focused approach for sustainable river conservation.

The progress of the Small Rivers Management Tool (SRMT) was presented during the meeting as a Decision Support System (DSS) focused on river Varuna with a capability to be scaled for other rivers and catchment areas. Designed as a scientific and fast-response tool for policymakers, SRMT forms the core of the Decision Support System for River Management. The DSS features advanced modules for population forecasting, water demand and supply estimation, sewage load analysis, and identification of priority zones for STPs.

The Union Minister was also briefed on its robust login security and user-friendly interface designed to assist decision-makers effectively during Decision Support System Demo.

A vital aspect of river rejuvenation also discussed was Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR), a strategy that uses real-time hydrogeological models to replenish groundwater and restore river base flow.

Union Minister C.R. Patil also reviewed two crucial projects: Fingerprint Analysis of Emerging Pollutants in the Ganga Basin and Hydrogeological Modeling in the Varuna Basin.

Both projects are using advanced tools like FloaTEM and LC-HRMS to study and clean river pollution more effectively.

IIT Delhi presented a roadmap to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) under the IND-RIVERS initiative, being undertaken in collaboration with the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and the Government of the Netherlands.

Union Minister C.R. Patil was briefed that this will play a dual role, driving practical research in water management while also serving as a hub for training professionals and incubating startups in the water sector, thereby fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

The initiative will focus on key areas including developing Urban River Management Plans, enhancing water quality, creating Digital Twins, leveraging AI-based geospatial modelling and addressing emerging pollutants like plastics through effective treatment solutions.

The Union Minister appreciates technological innovation, scientific depth specially the collaborative spirit demonstrated by the teams. He stressed upon implementing the research outcomes on ground.

ALSO READ: NIA Produces Accused In 2023 Prison Radicalisation Case Before Bengaluru Spl Court; 6-Day Custody Granted