Home > India > NIA Produces Accused In 2023 Prison Radicalisation Case Before Bengaluru Spl Court; 6-Day Custody Granted

NIA Produces Accused In 2023 Prison Radicalisation Case Before Bengaluru Spl Court; 6-Day Custody Granted

NIA produced three accused in the Bengaluru Prison Radicalisation case before court, including a jail psychiatrist, a police officer, and a woman linked to a terror funding trail. The court granted 6-day custody for interrogation into aiding LeT operatives and illegal activities.

The NIA gets 6-day custody of three accused in the Bengaluru radicalisation case, including a police officer and jail psychiatrist, for aiding LeT operations inside prison.

Published By: Bellie Thomas
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 17:52:57 IST

The NIA, on Wednesday, produced the three arrested accused before the Bengaluru Special NIA Court and sought their custody. The Special NIA Court Judge granted police custody of the accused for 6 days for interrogation.

Court Hall No. 50, after comprehensive searches and raids were carried out at the accused persons’ houses in both Bengaluru and Kolar district on Tuesday.

Accused No.10 Anees Fathima, a resident of Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Sultanpalya, RT Nagar, Bangalore, is a mother of the absconding accused No.2- Junaid Ahmed. She was produced before court on Wednesday and the court was informed that she was involved in facilitating money transactions with other accused persons.

Accused No.11- Chand Pasha, a Reserve Police Sub-Inspector with the City Armed Reserve (North) Bangalore was also produced before the court and the court was informed that the officer while discharging his duties, had provided police escort details of Accused No.1- T.Naseer to other co-accused and in return received illegal gratification.

Accused No.12 in the Bengaluru Prison Radicalization case – Dr.Nagaraj. S was also produced before the court on Wednesday. It was informed to the court that he works as a Psychiatrist at the Central Prisons, Parappana Agrahara, Bangalore where he had helped other accused in smuggling mobile phones to the accused No. 1 – T.Naseer, which in turn was used by other suspects to aid activities of LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba).

The presiding Judge was Kemparaji and the accused persons were produced before the NIA Spl Court by Susheela, DySP, NIA.

After hearing the arguments of P. Prasanna Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor for the NIA, custody of all the three accused has given to NIA for 6 days, from 09 July 2025 to 14 July 2025.

