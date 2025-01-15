MCOCA Case: Delhi Court Denies Bail To AAP MLA Naresh Balyan

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), was denied bail by a Delhi court.

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), was denied bail by a Delhi court on Wednesday.

Balyan, representing Uttam Nagar, was arrested on December 4 and has remained in judicial custody due to his alleged involvement in a crime syndicate linked to gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja rejected Balyan’s bail application, stating, “Application dismissed.” The Delhi police opposed his bail, arguing that Balyan could potentially influence witnesses, tamper with evidence, and obstruct the ongoing investigation.

Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh highlighted that witnesses had confessed to Balyan’s role as a facilitator and conspirator in Sangwan’s organised crime syndicate.

He further alleged, “Balyan provided financial assistance to a syndicate member after the commission of a crime, aiding in evading arrest.” Singh also pointed out that the syndicate, led by Sangwan, had “created havoc in society and accumulated significant illegal wealth,” with 16 FIRs registered against its members across Delhi.

Balyan’s investigation intensified after an audio recording of a purported conversation between him and Sangwan surfaced last year. The Delhi police claim that Balyan was working closely with Sangwan, who has been involved in numerous extortion and shooting incidents in the capital. On January 8, while opposing Balyan’s bail plea, the police labeled him a key “facilitator” in the crime network.

Following the arguments presented by both sides, the court had reserved its order on January 9. Meanwhile, a media report mentioned that the court earlier issued a notice to the Delhi police after Balyan sought permission to sign documents related to opening a bank account and filing necessary paperwork for contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Balyan’s continued detention and alleged links to organised crime have sparked significant attention, especially given his political standing. The denial of bail marks a key moment in the case, with further proceedings likely to unfold in the coming weeks.

