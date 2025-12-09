LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports
LIVE TV
Home > India > Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Investment In India, Largest Ever In Asia

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Investment In India, Largest Ever In Asia

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and announced a massive US $17.5 billion investment in India. The focus will be on AI infrastructure, innovation, digital skills, and strengthening India’s sovereign AI capabilities.

Microsoft commits their largest ever investment in Asia in India- over Rs 1.5 lakh crore (PHOTO: X)
Microsoft commits their largest ever investment in Asia in India- over Rs 1.5 lakh crore (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 9, 2025 18:55:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Investment In India, Largest Ever In Asia

Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Company, Satya Nadella, met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Nadella on X spoke about his plans for ambitious expansion and investment plans of Microsoft in the country.

He further stated that at the meeting, both of them spoke on several issues related to do with tech, innovation, and Artificial Intelligence. Nadella revealed that Microsoft will be investing US $17.5 billion in India. 

On X,  Nadella wrote, “Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity. To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B—our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI first future.” 

The new investment will shorten the process by which India can become an AI innovation hub in the world.

Reports show that the plan of Microsoft is centered on the scaling of cloud and computing infrastructure, skilling efforts on AI, and protection of sovereign and secure data systems in the sectors.

According to the company, the investment is in tandem with the wider initiative by India to incorporate artificial intelligence in the various sectors of the economy including healthcare, manufacturing, governance, education and financial services.

The fact that Nadella announced this shows that Microsoft is also interested in the application of AI in the global arena.

The CEO has recently emphasized the role of such tools as Microsoft 365 Copilot which is changing productivity and reforming the future of work, with some examples of its application at significant international events such as the Excel World Championship.

The Government of India has yet to reveal the structure of how the investment will be done, though the officials have reported that the investment made by Microsoft is a great boost to the digital transformation path of India.

ALSO READ: Who Is Arshad Madani? Jamiat Chief Sparks Row After Saying Muslims Cannot Recite Vande Mataram: ‘Will Not Worship Anyone Except…’

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 6:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2MicrosoftSatya Nadella

RELATED News

‘Sanatan Dharam Ki Jai Ho’: Who Is Lawyer Rakesh Kishore Who Threw A Shoe At Ex-CJI BR Gavai? Suspended Advocate Gets Attacked With Slippers In Delhi Court

Think Before You Forward: How ’19-Minute Viral Video’ Could Cost You Up To 7 Years In Jail; Cyber Cell Issues WARNING

‘IndiGo back on its feet, our operations stable’: CEO Pieter Elbers Apologises After Nationwide IndiGo Chaos

Lucknow Shocker: Live-In Partner Brutally Slits Her Engineer Boyfriend’s Throat After Heated Argument Gets Ugly, The Reason Will Leave You Stunned

Crime Branch Cracks 25-Year-Old Murder Case, Key Accused Nabbed In Darbhanga

LATEST NEWS

Check Out These 7 Protein-Rich Veg Meals For People Who Don’t Eat Eggs

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited Raises Rs 185.50 Crore to Fuel Growth

Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna: His Net Worth, Luxury Real Estate And Private Lifestyle Might Surprise You

IIM Nagpur opens admissions to 5th batch of Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Strategic Management

Megaquake Warning In Japan: Authorities Warn Of Major Disaster That Could Kill Tens of Thousands, What Is It

The Wait Is Over! “Roohaniyat” Is Here, a Sufi Musical Project Created By Shaarib Sabri and Toshi Sabri

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Investment In India, Largest Ever In Asia

IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cuttack Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

“Abba Aur Main: Ek Anokhi Dastan” – Urdu translation of Neelima Dalmia’s memoir launched at Jashn-e-Rekhta fest

Fragsook’s Rise in India’s E-Commerce Sector: Why Millions of Online Shoppers Are Turning to Fragsook for Trust-Centric, ‘Only Original’ Digital Commerce

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Investment In India, Largest Ever In Asia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Investment In India, Largest Ever In Asia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Investment In India, Largest Ever In Asia
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Investment In India, Largest Ever In Asia
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Investment In India, Largest Ever In Asia
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Investment In India, Largest Ever In Asia

QUICK LINKS