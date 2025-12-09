Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Investment In India, Largest Ever In Asia

Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Company, Satya Nadella, met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Nadella on X spoke about his plans for ambitious expansion and investment plans of Microsoft in the country.

He further stated that at the meeting, both of them spoke on several issues related to do with tech, innovation, and Artificial Intelligence. Nadella revealed that Microsoft will be investing US $17.5 billion in India.

On X, Nadella wrote, “Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity. To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B—our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI first future.”

The new investment will shorten the process by which India can become an AI innovation hub in the world.

Reports show that the plan of Microsoft is centered on the scaling of cloud and computing infrastructure, skilling efforts on AI, and protection of sovereign and secure data systems in the sectors.

According to the company, the investment is in tandem with the wider initiative by India to incorporate artificial intelligence in the various sectors of the economy including healthcare, manufacturing, governance, education and financial services.

The fact that Nadella announced this shows that Microsoft is also interested in the application of AI in the global arena.

The CEO has recently emphasized the role of such tools as Microsoft 365 Copilot which is changing productivity and reforming the future of work, with some examples of its application at significant international events such as the Excel World Championship.

The Government of India has yet to reveal the structure of how the investment will be done, though the officials have reported that the investment made by Microsoft is a great boost to the digital transformation path of India.

