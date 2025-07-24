MiG-21: Fighter Jet That India Used In All Military Operations To Be Retired By September

The MiG-21 fighter jet that India used in many major military operations will now cease its operations by September 2025 after serving the air force for 62 years. According to the Economic Times, these fighter jets will make their final flight in a farewell ceremony at Chandigarh. Indigenous Tejas Mk-1A will replace these jets. With barely a few months left to the services of these fighter jets, we have a look at all their aspects, including the criticisms for the higher crash rate.

What are the MiG-21 fighter jets?

A supersonic jet fighter and interceptor aircraft, the Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG 21 were designed by the Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau in the Soviet Union.

In which military operations the MiG-21 fighter jets were used?

India had used the MiG 21 aircraft in almost all military operations since its induction in 1963 except the Operation Meghdoot. These operations include the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars, the 1999 Kargil War, the Balakot airstrikes in 2019 and also the Operation Sindoor in 2025.

Criticisms of the MiG-21 fighter jets

Despite being a part of successful military operations, the MiG-21 fighter jets were criticized and were labelled “flying coffin” due to its poor safety record. An India Today report said that over 400 MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force have crashed in the last 60 years. As per the report, it led to the deaths of over 200 pilots and 60 civilians. In 2022, two pilots lost their lives when a MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashed during a training sortie in Rajasthan’s Barmer.

About Tejas Mk-1A

Given the grim track record of the MiG-21 fighter jets, India now has high hopes from its replacement, Tejas Mk-1A. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) has told The Economic Times that Tejas Mk-1A is a world class aircraft comprising a high quality radar, electronic warfare suites and an array of missiles. Calling it good for the air force, Sunil said that Tejas Mk-1A has a full compliment of avionics and weapons which make the aircraft a very potent platform.

