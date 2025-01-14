Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
‘Misbehaviour’, ‘Abuse’, ‘Chaos’ Case: Karimnagar Court Grants Bail To BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy

A court in Karimnagar granted bail on Tuesday to BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy, who was arrested in connection with a case alleging abuse of legislator M Sanjay Kumar.

Kaushik Reddy was presented before Second Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class M Hemalatha.

After hearing the arguments, the Magistrate approved bail upon furnishing a personal bond and two sureties, each worth Rs 50,000. The court provided time until Thursday for submitting the sureties.

Counsel for Kaushik Reddy, Enganti Madhusudan Rao, contended that the charges against his client were bailable and highlighted that Reddy, as an elected representative of the Huzurabad assembly constituency, merited release. Despite opposition from the prosecution, the court ruled in favor of bail.

Kaushik Reddy’s arrest followed a complaint accusing him of “obstructing, abusing, and physically assaulting” Sanjay Kumar during a district review committee meeting in Karimnagar on January 12. Senior BRS leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao were reportedly placed under “house arrest” in Hyderabad by police in response to Reddy’s detention, according to BRS officials.

The incident at the review meeting escalated into a verbal altercation after Kaushik Reddy questioned Sanjay Kumar’s political allegiance. Sanjay Kumar had switched from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the ruling Congress in June 2024.

Following the altercation, Kumar filed a complaint with Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar on Monday.

Three separate cases were registered against Kaushik Reddy due to the confrontation. Despite the tense political backdrop, Kaushik Reddy has maintained his stance, asserting that the charges are politically motivated.

The bail ruling has garnered attention amid ongoing political tensions in Telangana, with analysts suggesting that the incident may exacerbate the rivalry between BRS and Congress. The court’s decision to grant bail underscores the principle of ensuring legal recourse while balancing political dynamics in high-profile cases.

