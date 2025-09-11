LIVE TV
Home > India > Mohan Bhagwat's 75th Birthday: PM Modi Praises RSS Chief's Leadership And Vision

Mohan Bhagwat’s 75th Birthday: PM Modi Praises RSS Chief’s Leadership And Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on his 75th birthday, calling him a symbol of Nation First. Modi lauded his leadership, vision, youth connect, and role in guiding RSS through its most transformative phase.

PM Modi praises RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on his 75th birthday (Photo: ANI)
PM Modi praises RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on his 75th birthday (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 11, 2025 14:32:21 IST

On the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s 75th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a personal note, expressing admiration for his leadership, vision, and lifelong commitment to nation-building.

In a piece carried in major newspapers on Thursday, PM Modi termed Bhagwat a leader who unites intellectual prowess with compassionate leadership. He stated that Bhagwat’s period as Sarsanghchalak from 2009 will be hailed as “the most transformative era in the RSS’s 100-year journey.”

Emphasizing Bhagwat’s universal outlook, PM Modi stated, “He is a living example of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and has devoted his entire life towards changing society and building harmony in society.

The Prime Minister also pointed out Bhagwat’s people connect, particularly with the youth, and credited him for leading the RSS through “complex currents” without losing touch with its ideology as well as with evolving times. “If I can identify two qualities Mohan ji has kept close to his heart and infused in his work culture, they are continuity and adaptation,” Modi wrote.



Referring to Bhagwat’s recent Nagpur address, where he had compared the RSS with an “evergreen banyan tree imparting vitality to national culture,” PM Modi said, “The seriousness with which Bhagwat ji has devoted himself to the cultivation and promotion of such ideals is a source of deep inspiration.”

PM Modi appreciated Bhagwat’s initiatives in support of major national initiatives like Swachh Bharat Mission and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and his vision of Panch Parivartan, social harmony, family values, environmental awareness, national selfhood, and civic obligations.

Describing him as a firm votary of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, the Prime Minister said Bhagwat represents a clear vision and decisive action towards realizing the vision of a strong and prosperous India. He also referred to Bhagwat’s lesser-known love for music, terming him as versatile on Indian classical instruments.

With the RSS having reached 100 years this year coinciding with the birthday anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on Vijaya Dashami, Modi stated that the organisation is blessed to have a prudent and industry-working head such as Bhagwat leading it at a such a landmark time.

Tags: Mohan BhagwatMohan Bhagwat birthdaypm modi

Mohan Bhagwat’s 75th Birthday: PM Modi Praises RSS Chief’s Leadership And Vision

QUICK LINKS