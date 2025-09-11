Mohan Bhagwat’s 75th Birthday: PM Modi Praises RSS Chief’s Leadership And Vision

On the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s 75th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a personal note, expressing admiration for his leadership, vision, and lifelong commitment to nation-building.

In a piece carried in major newspapers on Thursday, PM Modi termed Bhagwat a leader who unites intellectual prowess with compassionate leadership. He stated that Bhagwat’s period as Sarsanghchalak from 2009 will be hailed as “the most transformative era in the RSS’s 100-year journey.”

Emphasizing Bhagwat’s universal outlook, PM Modi stated, “He is a living example of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and has devoted his entire life towards changing society and building harmony in society.

The Prime Minister also pointed out Bhagwat’s people connect, particularly with the youth, and credited him for leading the RSS through “complex currents” without losing touch with its ideology as well as with evolving times. “If I can identify two qualities Mohan ji has kept close to his heart and infused in his work culture, they are continuity and adaptation,” Modi wrote.

"Inspired by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji has dedicated his entire life to societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity." On the special occasion of his 75th birthday, penned a few thoughts on Mohan Ji and his… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2025







Referring to Bhagwat’s recent Nagpur address, where he had compared the RSS with an “evergreen banyan tree imparting vitality to national culture,” PM Modi said, “The seriousness with which Bhagwat ji has devoted himself to the cultivation and promotion of such ideals is a source of deep inspiration.”

PM Modi appreciated Bhagwat’s initiatives in support of major national initiatives like Swachh Bharat Mission and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and his vision of Panch Parivartan, social harmony, family values, environmental awareness, national selfhood, and civic obligations.

Describing him as a firm votary of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, the Prime Minister said Bhagwat represents a clear vision and decisive action towards realizing the vision of a strong and prosperous India. He also referred to Bhagwat’s lesser-known love for music, terming him as versatile on Indian classical instruments.

With the RSS having reached 100 years this year coinciding with the birthday anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on Vijaya Dashami, Modi stated that the organisation is blessed to have a prudent and industry-working head such as Bhagwat leading it at a such a landmark time.

