Home > India > Monsoon Fury in Himachal Pradesh: Death toll rises to 380, losses exceed Rs 4,300 Crore

Monsoon Fury in Himachal Pradesh: Death toll rises to 380, losses exceed Rs 4,300 Crore

Monsoon Fury in Himachal Pradesh: Death toll rises to 380, losses exceed Rs 4,300 Crore

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 11:30:08 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) of Himachal Pradesh has released a cumulative loss report detailing the extensive damage and casualties from the 2025 monsoon season, which began on June 20 and runs through September 10.

The report reveals a total of 380 fatalities, with 215 deaths attributed to rain-related incidents and 165 from road accidents. The monsoon has caused widespread destruction, with cumulative public property losses estimated at Rs 4,30,676.05 lakh (Rs 4,306.76 crore).

A detailed breakdown of the rain-related deaths shows that the highest number of casualties occurred due to landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts. Incidents of landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts have been recorded at 137, 97, and 45, respectively.

The fatalities include 48 deaths from landslides, 11 from flash floods, and 17 from cloudbursts.

In addition to the human toll, the monsoon has devastated infrastructure and private property.

The report notes significant damage to houses, with 478 pucca and 498 kutcha houses fully damaged, and 3,762 pucca and 767 kutcha houses partially damaged.

Livestock has also been severely impacted, with 1,999 animals and 26,955 poultry birds reported dead. The damage extends to public infrastructure, with losses reported in various sectors including PWD, JSV, Power, Health, Fisheries, and Education.

Furthermore, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) data have recorded 137 landslides, 97 flash floods and 45 cloudburst incidents in the state. These events have not only disrupted connectivity but also forced evacuations in several areas, leaving many communities dependent on relief supplies.

The cumulative damage has impacted virtually every district, with major tourist towns and remote hill villages alike facing disruptions. Roads and highways remain blocked in several regions, hampering rescue and restoration work.

Authorities have warned that continued rainfall could trigger further landslides and flooding, urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert. Relief and restoration work is ongoing, with the state government coordinating efforts with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administrations. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Death Tollhimachal pradeshmonsoon-fury

