Home > India > Monsoon Rage In Delhi: Floodwater Enters Houses As Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark

The water level of the River Yamuna has crossed the danger mark in Delhi on Wednesday morning after heavy overnight rainfall. The warning mark for the city is 204.5m, while the danger mark is 205.33m. The water level recorded today is at 206m. Floodwaters have entered houses in the low-lying areas. People residing here have been shifted to safer places.

View of Loha Pul as the Yamuna river crosses the danger mark following incessant rainfall. (ANI Photo)
Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 3, 2025 10:42:03 IST

The water level of the River Yamuna has crossed the danger mark in Delhi on Wednesday morning after heavy overnight rainfall. The warning mark for the city is 204.5m, while the danger mark is 205.33m. The water level recorded today is at 206m.

Floodwaters have entered houses in the low-lying areas. People residing here have been shifted to safer places. The rising water levels have also caused severe traffic congestion in some parts of Delhi, particularly at the Delhi-Gurugram border. It caused a 7-8km long traffic jam on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. People were stuck for hours.

Incessant rains in the national areas prompted authorities to open the floodgates of the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district. Schools have been ordered to remain closed in affected areas.

In its daily bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted, “Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for today. Thunderstorm with rain for tomorrow and generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for September 5.”

Waterlogging In Parts Of Delhi

As per an ANI report, People in Yamuna Bazar continue to leave their areas, navigating through thigh-deep water. In the Monastery Market of Civil Lines, shopkeepers, anticipating the possibility of flooding, have decided to shift their goods.

At Loha Pul, authorities have ordered the halt of traffic and public from 5 pm, after the river crossed the danger mark.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the situation is under control. We will extend all possible help, whatever is required. Together, we will face this crisis, she added.

ALSO READ: Is Over-Urbanisation Pushing The Himalayas To The Brink Of Collapse?

Tags: floodmonsoonYamuna River

