In a heartbreaking incident in Mumbai, a speeding car driven by a 19-year-old man claimed the life of a four-year-old boy, Ayush Laxman Kinvade. The tragic accident occurred when the young boy was struck by the Hyundai Creta while walking near the footpath where his family lives.

Ayush’s family, which struggles to make ends meet with his father working as a laborer, has been devastated by the sudden loss. The little boy’s death has left the family in shock and grief, as the father and mother try to cope with this unspeakable tragedy.

The driver of the car, identified as Sandeep Gole, a 19-year-old resident of Vile Parle, was reportedly speeding when the accident occurred. Authorities were quick to respond, and Sandeep was arrested. Police investigations are ongoing, as they try to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.

For the family, this tragedy has not only taken the life of their young son but has also brought to light the harsh realities of living on the margins. The tragic loss of Ayush serves as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by reckless driving, especially when speed limits are disregarded. It also raises questions about the safety of pedestrians, especially children living in vulnerable conditions near busy roads.