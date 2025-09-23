Mumbai Crime Branch Raids Illegal Hookah Parlour In Vikhroli, 27 Arrested

The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 7 has busted an illegal hookah parlour in the Vikhroli area leading to the arrest of 27 people. The raid carried out late on Sunday, exposed unlawful activities being conducted at the establishment under the cover of a café.

Officials said the arrests included two managers, a cashier, 12 staff members and 11 customers in which nine are men and two women are caught smoking hookah inside the parlour. Police recovered 10300 in cash which is believed to be proceeds from the unlawful activity along with 14 hookah setup and seven cartons of flavoured tobacco.

Police sources said the action was taken after a tip off about the parlour’s operations. Investigations revealed that the outlet was functioning without permissions and was openly serving hookah, violating state and central laws. Authorities stressed that such activities are a serious health risk and remain banned under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act 2003 and its amended provisions in 2018.

A case has been filed at Parksite Police Station under BNS Sections 287, 125 and 3(5) along with Sections 4, 7, and 21 of COTPA 2003 and the amended provisions 4(A) and 21(A) of the 2018 Act. The managers and staff have been charged for running the illegal operation, while the customers are also being booked for consuming tobacco in restricted areas.

Officials added that the raid is part of a broader crackdown on illegal hookah parlours across Mumbai. These establishments continue to operate in violation of the law drawing in young people and posing a risk to public health. The Crime Branch also confirmed that investigations are ongoing to find out whether the parlour is connected to a larger network of similar illegal operations.

Authorities have appealed to the public to stay alert and inform them about illegal activities in their areas. They stated that this move demonstrates their ongoing commitment to rigorously enforce tobacco regulations and protect the health of residents in the city.

