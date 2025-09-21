Mumbai Cruise Terminal Inauguration: A New Era For India’s Cruise Tourism

India took a big step in cruise tourism today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the country’s largest and most modern cruise terminal in Mumbai. The new facility built at a cost of 556 crore is expected to change the way people travel by sea and give a major push to tourism and trade.

The new cruise terminal at Mumbai’s Indira Dock covers an area of over four lakh square feet. Built to manage the movement of nearly one million passengers annually the facility stands out for its capacity to dock five cruise ships simultaneously that is a feature that places it among the most modern and advanced cruise hubs in Asia.

Along with modern passenger amenities the project also focuses on heritage conservation. Historic buildings such as Fort House and Evelyn House have been restored adding a cultural and architectural charm to the new facility. Officials said that the restored structures will offer passengers a glimpse of Mumbai’s history as soon as they arrive.

Boosting cruise tourism

Speaking at the inauguration the Prime Minister highlighted that the terminal would boost cruise tourism while generating thousands of jobs and attracting fresh investment into Mumbai. He further noted that cruise tourism is expanding rapidly across the globe and Mumbai is well positioned to emerge as India’s leading hub in this sector.

The government has also signed MoUs worth 5700 crore for new cargo and port facilities at Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra. This will improve India’s shipping capacity and trade efficiency, linking tourism with industry and infrastructure.

Providing seamless experience

The state of the art terminal has been equipped with multiple passenger friendly features including 72 check-in counters upgraded security arrangements and spacious lounges for comfort. Officials explained that the aim is to provide travelers with an airport like seamless experience. In the next phase the complex will also house retail outlets, restaurants and entertainment zones turning it into a one stop destination for both travel and leisure.

Industry experts believe that the launch of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal will make the city the gateway of Indian cruise tourism. It is expected to attract international cruise liners bring in more tourists and connect India better with global sea routes.

Blending contemporary architecture with restored heritage the new cruise terminal is regarded as a milestone development. It is expected to boost employment, strengthen the local economy and enhance global links which positioning Mumbai as a major hub for cruise tourism in Asia.

