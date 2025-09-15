Mumbai: Monorail services resume after being stuck for hours near Wadala
Home > India > Mumbai: Monorail services resume after being stuck for hours near Wadala

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 10:33:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): Monorail services were resumed after a nearly two-hour-long halt that occured on Monday morning due to technical glitches in Mumbai’s Wadala area.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said all passengers onboard were safely evacuated from the monorail.

“17 passengers were evacuated after a technical glitch happened in the monorail at Wadala. Passengers were evacuated at 7:45 am,” MMRDA PRO said in a statement.

The incident of the breakdown was reported at 7.15 am, officials said.

According to fire department officials, the monorail experienced a technical glitch at Mukundrao Ambedkar Road junction. Upon receiving the information, a team from the fire department, along with a special vehicle, was dispatched to the spot.

“At about 7 am today, the monorail experienced a technical glitch at Mukundrao Ambedkar Road junction. The monorail was going from Gadge Maharaj station to Chembur. The Monorail technical team called up the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Our special vehicle was rushed to the spot. By the time the team reached, the technical team of monorail safely evacuated 17 people who were on the train,” said VN Sanghle, Assistant Divisional Fire Officer.

The official added that the train is being moved to Wadala through coupling. “The operation has concluded.”

Meanwhile, Ward Councillor Rajesh Bhojane has urged the Maharashtra government to resolve the issue, which is happening repeatedly.

“Monorail officials are saying that it was a supply issue. I urge the Govt to resolve this recurring issue,” said Rajesh Ananda Bhojane, Ward Councillor of Ward 175, Republican Party of India (Athawale).

In a similar incident on August 19, a monorail train near Mysore Colony station in Mumbai broke down due to a power supply failure, prompting a swift rescue operation by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire department personnel, and police.

More than 500 passengers were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Firefighters used snorkel vehicles to rescue passengers, while BEST buses were deployed to transport them to nearby railway stations. The rescue operation took over three and a half hours to complete, with 582 passengers safely evacuated.

Preliminary investigation into the Mumbai Monorail incident revealed that overcrowding was the primary cause of the disruption, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) stated in a press note. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: monorail-breakdownmonorail-disruptionmonorail-rescuemonorail-technical-issuemukundrao-ambedkar-roadmumbai-fire-brigademumbai-monorailmumbai-monorail-servicespassenger-evacuationtechnical glitchwadala-incident

