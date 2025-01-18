Mumbai Police Arrest Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker In Thane, Suspect Admits To Crime

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed when burglars attempted to break into his house in Mumbai. His attacker, Mohammad Alian, was arrested in Thane. Saif is recovering well following surgery. Police continue investigations into the motive for this attack.

The Mumbai Police successfully apprehended the man who attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence on January 16. The suspect, identified as Mohammad Alian, was arrested early on Sunday in Thane, Maharashtra. This arrest comes after a tense manhunt that involved several police teams across different states.

The 54-year-old actor became a victim of brutal attack when he was apparently dealing with a break-in attempt at his Bandra West residence. According to reports, he was confronted by the assailant, who is believed to have entered the house for the motive of taking something, in the dead of night.

According to the official complaint filed in the case, the assailant had first come into Jehangir (Jeh) Khan’s junior son’s room. The house staff noticed this intruder and made a hue and cry which alerted others. Saif Ali Khan and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, immediately ran into Jeh’s room where the scuffle was going on.

UPDATE | Saif Ali Khan attack case | The arrested accused, Vijay Das, a waiter at a restaurant, has confessed to having committed the crime: Mumbai Police https://t.co/GmFX77mbLv — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2025

During the scuffle, Khan was seriously injured with multiple stab wounds, including to his neck and near his spine. He was taken immediately to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw, where he underwent emergency surgery. The actor is now out of danger and recovering well.

Who Is Mohammad Alian?

The suspect, Mohammad Alian, was a housekeeping staff member at Ricky’s Bar in Thane. He was caught after CCTV footage and multiple investigative leads identified him. The police followed the initial tract of the suspect’s movements, including videography from Dadar railway station, and pasted his photographs in Mumbai and its peripheries.

The breakthrough came when the Mumbai Police arrested Alian in the Labour Camp area of Thane. After his arrest, authorities are questioning him about his motives and connections to the attack. One of the key details of the investigation is Alian’s use of a false identity, ‘Vijay Das’, which has prompted police to investigate whether he is an Indian national or a foreigner, potentially from Bangladesh, using fake documents.

Alian’s arrest was after an earlier lead in Chhattisgarh, where another suspect was arrested and identified as Aakash Kailash Kannojia in connection with the case. Mumbai Police had alerted the Railway Protection Force in Durg, Chhattisgarh, which successfully intercepted Kannojia aboard the Gyaneshwari Express train. The police team from Mumbai had traveled to Durg to question him, although it was later discovered that he was not connected to the attack.

Saif Ali Khan’s Recovery

Saif Ali Khan’s condition, after undergoing emergency surgery, has improved significantly. Doctors at Lilavati Hospital reported that the actor is recovering well and is expected to be discharged in two to three days. Initially admitted to the ICU, Khan was moved to a general ward after his condition stabilized. Doctors have noted that Khan is walking and eating normally, with his recovery progressing as expected.

Dr. Nitin Dange, the neurosurgeon treating Khan, said that the actor is recovering and if he continues to do so, he will be discharged soon. “We are observing his progress, and he is doing well according to our expectations,” Dr. Dange confirmed.

The brutal attack on Saif Ali Khan has shocked not only his fans but also the broader entertainment industry. The Mumbai Police have assured the public that they are continuing their investigations to uncover the full details of the case. They are especially focused on understanding the motive behind the attack and whether Alian was acting alone or had accomplices.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who appeared before the Mumbai Police to give her statement, said that during the scuffle, the intruder became increasingly aggressive but refrained from touching the jewelry kept in the open. This detail has added to the speculation about the assailant’s true intentions.

