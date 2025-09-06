Mumbai Police deploys extensive security on last day of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 15:25:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): As the city marked the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary on Saturday assured that comprehensive security arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth and safe celebration for all.

Speaking to ANI, the official said the Mumbai Police is utilising artificial intelligence to manage traffic in real-time, helping to control immersion routes and send alerts to prevent congestion.

He said, “…Police arrangements have been made everywhere. CCTV, barricading, and area-wise deployment have been done for crowd control. Our marshals are patrolling the entire city…We are using AI for crowd control, monitoring the procession etc…. For this (Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan Yatra), we have made extensive security arrangements at the place where the yatra starts… Mumbai Police has prepared a security plan but still if citizens need help, they should contact the control room…”

Meanwhile, the ‘visarjan procession’ for the immersion of the Lord Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja pandal are carrying on in Mumbai as today marks the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

A massive crowd of devotees has gathered in the ‘visarjan procession’ of the Lord Ganesh idol. The sound of dhol and nagada is filling the air as devotees joyfully participate in the procession.

Devotees across all big cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Hyderabad, are participating in the last day of the grand celebration.

The ‘visarjan procession’ for the immersion of the Lord Ganesh idol of Mumbai Cha Raja at Ganesh Gully is also underway.

Lord Ganesh idol immersion procession of Pune’s Shree Kasba Ganpati (Gram Devta) ‘Manacha Pahila Ganpati’ was being taken out in the city earlier in the day. The idol holds the honour of leading the immersion procession.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations conclude with the auspicious immersion of the Lord Ganesha idols in the water, as today marks the end of the grand celebration.

‘Ganpati Visarjan’ is observed on the 10th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which concludes on Anant Chaturdashi, marking a 10-day celebration dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the God of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27.

The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Ganesh ChaturthiGanpati Visarjanimmersionjoint-cplaw-and-ordermumbai policeprocessionsatyanarayan-chaudhary

