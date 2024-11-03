Mumbai Police Detain 24-Year-Old Woman For Threatening Yogi Adityanath’s Life

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for sending a death threat to Yogi Adityanath, stating he would be killed like Baba Siddique if he didn't resign.

In a shocking development, Mumbai Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman, Fatima Khan, in connection with a threatening message directed at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The message ominously stated that he would be killed “like Baba Siddique” if he did not resign from his position within ten days.

The arrest followed an investigation that traced the threatening message back to Khan’s phone number. Police sources reveal that she is a highly educated individual, holding a BSc degree in Information Technology. Khan lives in Thane, near Mumbai, with her family; her father operates a timber business. It has also been reported that she has been struggling with mental health issues.

The alarming threat was received by the Mumbai Traffic Police control room via a WhatsApp helpline, indicating a growing concern over the surge of death threats in the city. This incident occurs in the context of numerous threats received by Mumbai Police in recent weeks, many of which targeted Bollywood actor Salman Khan. In those cases, threats were made demanding ransom payments, following a shooting incident outside Khan’s residence earlier this year.

Among the threats linked to Salman Khan was one that mentioned Zeeshan Siddique, the son of the recently murdered politician Baba Siddique. Siddique was shot dead near his son’s office on October 12, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for the assassination. This gang is notorious for issuing threats and was also implicated in the earlier firing outside Salman Khan’s home, prompting increased security measures for the actor.

As the investigation into Fatima Khan’s case unfolds, police are probing the motivations behind her actions. Authorities are on high alert, continuing to monitor potential threats to public figures and increasing security where necessary.

