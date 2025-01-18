Mumbai Transport Gets Simplified, One Ticket For Local Trains, Metro, Buses, And Taxis – Here’s What’s Coming

Mumbai commuters, brace yourselves for a game-changing update! The Maharashtra government is planning to introduce a single mobility platform, making it possible for passengers to travel across multiple public transport modes, including metro, local trains, buses, and taxis, with just one card or mobile app.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently shared the vision during a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, emphasizing the benefits this integrated system will bring. “The system will provide quicker, more convenient transportation options, bringing Mumbai’s far-reaching areas closer to one another,” said Fadnavis. This initiative is designed to help passengers easily access transport services within walking distance, reducing travel hassles and offering better connectivity.

The integration of Mumbai’s local trains — often referred to as the city’s lifeline — with metro services, buses, and taxis, is expected to create a smoother experience for passengers. According to Fadnavis, this plan will not only save time but also encourage greater use of public transport, thus boosting revenues. Additionally, the central and state governments are committed to providing the required infrastructure for the city’s public transport needs.

Railway Minister Vaishnaw also revealed that the Railways is set to increase local train services by adding 300 more, along with significant investments in railway projects across Maharashtra, including Rs 17,107 crore for local services.

Backed by MITRA and technical support from the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the new system aims to streamline the ticketing process and improve overall urban mobility, marking a new era in the city’s transport system.

