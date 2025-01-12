Home
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Passenger facilities have been upgraded, and multilingual announcements are being made to assist pilgrims.

North Central Railways Gears Up For Maha Kumbh With Over 300 Trains To Facilitate Pilgrims’ Journey

The North Central Railway (NCR) is fully prepared to handle the large influx of devotees arriving in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, with plans to operate over 300 trains, including 80 special services. This announcement comes as the city gears up for the grand religious gathering, expected to draw millions of pilgrims.

Shashi Kant Tripathi, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NCR, confirmed that all arrangements were in place, ensuring smooth transportation and crowd management. The preparations for the Maha Kumbh started two years ago and have now reached full readiness. Since January 1, long-distance special trains have been in operation, with additional ring rail services introduced on January 10. Unreserved short-distance trains will begin service starting January 13, coinciding with the first day of the Kumbh.

More than 80 Mela Special Trains will be running from January 14, making the total number of trains close to 300. These trains are designed to facilitate the movement of pilgrims to and from Prayagraj. As the festival peaks during Makar Sankranti on January 14, inward special train services have already been initiated to ensure smooth travel for devotees.

Prioritising Crowd Control and Safety

To ensure effective crowd control and safety, over 4,000 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 10,000 from the Government Railway Police (GRP) have been deployed. Authorities have also implemented several restrictions, including dedicated entry and exit points and operational ticket counters in the Mela area to avoid congestion and ensure smooth flow. Multilingual announcements and information screens have been set up to assist pilgrims, with staff deployed from across the country to provide guidance in various languages.

Indian Railways has also focused on upgrading passenger facilities at stations near the Kumbh Mela venues, ensuring that services meet the needs of the millions expected to attend the event. According to Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity of the Railway Board, around 13,000 trains will be operating during the Kumbh to manage the vast number of visitors.

With over 45 crore people expected to attend the Maha Kumbh, which will conclude on February 26, railways have made extensive preparations to provide pilgrims with a hassle-free experience, ensuring that the transportation system supports the massive event efficiently.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Swachh Sujal Gaon’ Stall At Maha Kumbh 2025 Highlights UP’s Rural Transformation

