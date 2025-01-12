Home
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Swachh Sujal Gaon’ Stall At Maha Kumbh 2025 Highlights UP’s Rural Transformation

Through interactive displays, the mission's impact on rural life is vividly portrayed, highlighting the profound changes in the region’s development since 2017.

Swachh Sujal Gaon’ Stall At Maha Kumbh 2025 Highlights UP’s Rural Transformation

The Jal Jeevan Mission’s ‘Swachh Sujal Gaon’ stall at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is captivating visitors with its vivid depiction of Uttar Pradesh’s rural transformation. The 40,000-square-foot pavilion showcases the impact of the mission, emphasizing the state’s strides in ensuring water security and rural development.

Showcasing Progress Through Innovation

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Uttar Pradesh has achieved a record 2.35 crore Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC), a significant leap in providing clean and safe drinking water to rural homes. The stall’s theme, “Piya Jal Ka Samadhan Mere Gaon Ki Nayi Pehchan” (Water Solution: The New Identity of My Village), reflects the campaign’s focus on empowering villages with basic amenities and sustainable solutions.

Transformation In Bundelkhand Highlighted

The stall prominently highlights the remarkable changes in Bundelkhand, a region historically plagued by water scarcity. Speaking to ANI, Jal Jeevan Mission advisor Radhakrishnan Tripathi shared, “In 2017, Bundelkhand faced severe water crises, with water transported by trains. Today, the region has access to tap water, employment opportunities, and improved living standards.” Through interactive exhibits, visitors can witness the contrast between the Bundelkhand of 2017 and its present-day state.

The Grandeur Of Maha Kumbh 2025

Prayagraj is bustling with preparations as it hosts the grand Maha Kumbh, which begins on January 13 and will conclude on February 26. Held every 12 years, the festival is expected to attract over 45 crore devotees. Pilgrims will gather at the holy Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati—to take ritualistic dips.

Key Bathing Dates And Rituals

The Maha Kumbh’s sacred bathing rituals, known as Shahi Snan, are the focal point of the event. The main dates include:

  • January 14 (Makar Sankranti)
  • January 29 (Mauni Amavasya)
  • February 3 (Basant Panchami)

The festivities will culminate on February 26, marking the conclusion of this spiritual mega-event.

The ‘Swachh Sujal Gaon’ stall stands as a testament to Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to sustainable development and improved quality of life, offering a blend of tradition and modernity to visitors at this historic gathering.

(With ANI Inputs)

