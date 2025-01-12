Prayagraj’s Historic Flight Milestone: Night Operations Open Doors For Maha Kumbh 2025

The milestone not only highlights India’s aviation progress but also reflects the government’s commitment to modern infrastructure and making cultural events like the Maha Kumbh more accessible than ever.

In a significant achievement for both Prayagraj and India’s aviation sector, night flights have officially begun from Prayagraj Airport, marking the commencement of 24/7 operations. This momentous development, announced by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, brings enhanced connectivity to the city and is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025.

“Historic day for Prayagraj and Indian aviation! After 106 years, night flights have commenced from Prayagraj Airport, ushering in 24/7 operations. This milestone will greatly benefit millions of pilgrims attending Maha Kumbh 2025. Salute to all who made this possible. #Aviation #Prayagraj #MahaKumbh2025” – Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu tweeted.

The introduction of round-the-clock operations will streamline travel for countless pilgrims, offering them seamless access to Prayagraj for one of the most revered religious events in India. The government’s focus on modern infrastructure and connectivity will empower millions of people to take part in this sacred gathering, uniting them from across the nation and beyond.

The first night flight marked a proud moment, with 196 passengers being part of this historic occasion. As the world prepares for Maha Kumbh 2025, the new connectivity ensures that the spiritual gathering remains accessible to everyone, reaffirming the government’s commitment to enhancing regional aviation in India.

Through continued investment in aviation infrastructure, India is taking crucial steps to empower its aviation dreams and support the growing demands of both domestic and international travel. The seamless integration of modern facilities and greater connectivity stands as a testament to the government’s dedication to national growth.

