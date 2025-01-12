NDRF Deploys Water Ambulance At Maha Kumbh For Emergency Medical Assistance

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has introduced an innovative ‘water ambulance’ at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh to ensure the safety and health of millions of devotees attending the event. The water ambulance, equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities, will operate around the clock throughout the fair, offering immediate response during emergencies.

The ambulance, which operates as a “roaming hospital,” is staffed by doctors and senior NDRF officials. It is equipped with essential medical supplies, including oxygen cylinders, emergency medicines, and monitoring equipment to provide on-the-spot care. NDRF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manoj Sharma emphasized the speed and effectiveness of the water ambulance, which will navigate the Ganga River to reach those in need of medical attention swiftly. Post-event, it will be stationed at the NDRF center in Varanasi for further use.

Devotion Amid Dense Fog

Amid the intense cold and fog on Sunday, devotees were seen gathering in large numbers to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, despite the challenging weather conditions. One such devotee, Hemlata Tiwari, shared her joy, saying, “It is extremely cold here, but we are enjoying a lot. Devotees from all across the country come here. I am very happy that I got this opportunity.”

Ensuring the security of the large crowd, the Uttar Pradesh Police has implemented a comprehensive security system dubbed “Chakravyuh,” with over 1,000 police personnel deployed at various checkpoints. The force also utilizes advanced surveillance equipment, including drones and AI-enabled cameras, to monitor the event area and surrounding routes. In addition, underwater drones are being used to safeguard the waterways.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held once every 12 years, is expected to attract over 45 crore devotees this year. The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) are scheduled for January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami), with the event concluding on February 26. The Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge, remains the focal point for pilgrims seeking spiritual rejuvenation during the grand occasion.

(With ANI Inputs)

