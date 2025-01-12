Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

NDRF Deploys Water Ambulance At Maha Kumbh For Emergency Medical Assistance

Equipped with oxygen cylinders, emergency medicines, and medical monitors, the ambulance operates 24/7, ensuring swift response to emergencies on the Ganga.

NDRF Deploys Water Ambulance At Maha Kumbh For Emergency Medical Assistance

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has introduced an innovative ‘water ambulance’ at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh to ensure the safety and health of millions of devotees attending the event. The water ambulance, equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities, will operate around the clock throughout the fair, offering immediate response during emergencies.

The ambulance, which operates as a “roaming hospital,” is staffed by doctors and senior NDRF officials. It is equipped with essential medical supplies, including oxygen cylinders, emergency medicines, and monitoring equipment to provide on-the-spot care. NDRF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manoj Sharma emphasized the speed and effectiveness of the water ambulance, which will navigate the Ganga River to reach those in need of medical attention swiftly. Post-event, it will be stationed at the NDRF center in Varanasi for further use.

Devotion Amid Dense Fog

Amid the intense cold and fog on Sunday, devotees were seen gathering in large numbers to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, despite the challenging weather conditions. One such devotee, Hemlata Tiwari, shared her joy, saying, “It is extremely cold here, but we are enjoying a lot. Devotees from all across the country come here. I am very happy that I got this opportunity.”

Ensuring the security of the large crowd, the Uttar Pradesh Police has implemented a comprehensive security system dubbed “Chakravyuh,” with over 1,000 police personnel deployed at various checkpoints. The force also utilizes advanced surveillance equipment, including drones and AI-enabled cameras, to monitor the event area and surrounding routes. In addition, underwater drones are being used to safeguard the waterways.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held once every 12 years, is expected to attract over 45 crore devotees this year. The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) are scheduled for January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami), with the event concluding on February 26. The Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge, remains the focal point for pilgrims seeking spiritual rejuvenation during the grand occasion.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: What Are The Rituals Aghoris Perform At Maha Kumbh ? From Bathing To Tantrik Rituals

Filed under

Maha Kumbh prayagraj

Advertisement

Also Read

Prayagraj’s Historic Flight Milestone: Night Operations Open Doors For Maha Kumbh 2025

Prayagraj’s Historic Flight Milestone: Night Operations Open Doors For Maha Kumbh 2025

PM Modi To Inaugurate Z-Morh Tunnel: All You Need To Know About The Landmark Project

PM Modi To Inaugurate Z-Morh Tunnel: All You Need To Know About The Landmark Project

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In 2025!

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In...

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Ghaziabad Law Student Dies After Falling From Noida Apartment During Party; Police Probe Ongoing

Ghaziabad Law Student Dies After Falling From Noida Apartment During Party; Police Probe Ongoing

Entertainment

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In 2025!

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Will Angelina Jolie Reveal Dark Secrets Of Her Divorce With Brad Pitt? Actress’ Kids Want Her To Sit For Tell-All Interview

Will Angelina Jolie Reveal Dark Secrets Of Her Divorce With Brad Pitt? Actress’ Kids Want

Who Is Koichiro Ito? Japanese Producer Faces Six Years In Jail After Getting Arrested In Rape, Child Pornography Case

Who Is Koichiro Ito? Japanese Producer Faces Six Years In Jail After Getting Arrested In

Who Is The Director Of Daaku Maharaaj And Is It Based On A True Story? Everything Answered

Who Is The Director Of Daaku Maharaaj And Is It Based On A True Story?

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox