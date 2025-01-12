What Are The Rituals Aghoris Perform At Maha Kumbh ? From Bathing To Tantrik Rituals

The Aghoris, a mystical sect of Shaivite ascetics, are known for their unconventional rituals and deep devotion to Lord Shiva.

Here are some key rituals performed by Aghoris at the Maha Kumbh:

1. Ritual Bathing in Sacred Waters

Aghoris begin their rituals by bathing in the sangam (the confluence of sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati).

(the confluence of sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati). They believe that the sacred waters wash away sins and purify the soul, facilitating their journey toward moksha (liberation).

The timing of the bath is often aligned with astrologically significant moments, as the spiritual potency of the waters is believed to be heightened during these periods.

Aghoris have a profound spiritual connection with Mahadev. They consider Shiva as their ultimate deity, teacher, and inspiration. 🔅ll हर हर महादेव ll🔅 pic.twitter.com/71e912Stiy — विश्वजित (@Vish_kc) January 6, 2025

2. Smearing Cremation Ashes

Aghoris apply ashes from cremation grounds to their bodies, symbolizing their detachment from worldly possessions and identification with the impermanence of life.

This practice reinforces their belief in embracing death as a natural and transformative part of existence.

3. Meditation and Chanting

Aghoris engage in deep meditation, often near cremation grounds or in isolation at the Mela.

They chant mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva , particularly the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, which is believed to conquer death and bring spiritual awakening.

, particularly the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, which is believed to conquer death and bring spiritual awakening. Their meditation is intense and may involve prolonged fasting, silence, or exposure to harsh elements.

4. Offerings to Lord Shiva

Aghoris perform tantric rituals as offerings to Lord Shiva, seeking his blessings and spiritual guidance.

as offerings to Lord Shiva, seeking his blessings and spiritual guidance. Offerings may include fruits, flowers, and symbolic items like fire, water, and incense.

Some rituals are performed in cremation grounds, where they consider the energy of life and death to be most potent.

5. Consumption of Ritual Substances

Aghoris are known for consuming substances like bhaang (a cannabis preparation) during their rituals, as they believe it helps them transcend physical limitations and attain spiritual insight.

(a cannabis preparation) during their rituals, as they believe it helps them transcend physical limitations and attain spiritual insight. This is often accompanied by prayer and meditation, emphasizing a state of heightened consciousness.

6. Tantric Rituals

Some Aghoris perform esoteric tantric ceremonies involving fire, mantras, and specific hand gestures (mudras). These rituals are aimed at invoking divine energies and achieving spiritual transcendence.

involving fire, mantras, and specific hand gestures (mudras). These rituals are aimed at invoking divine energies and achieving spiritual transcendence. They may also perform rituals that symbolically confront fear, attachment, and mortality, which are central to their spiritual philosophy.

7. Interaction with the Public

While Aghoris generally avoid public interaction, during the Maha Kumbh, they sometimes bless devotees who approach them, offering ash or sacred water.

They also share philosophical teachings about the impermanence of life, acceptance of death, and the unity of existence.

8. Unique Practices

Aghoris are known for their unusual and controversial practices, such as meditating on human skulls (kapala) or using them in rituals. The skull is seen as a symbol of impermanence and a vessel for divine energy.

Some Aghoris may consume food or drink considered impure by societal norms, as part of their belief in breaking dualities and accepting all aspects of existence.

Significance of These Rituals

For Aghoris, the Maha Kumbh Mela is not just a religious gathering but a deeply spiritual event. Their rituals at the Kumbh reflect their pursuit of:

Moksha : Liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

: Liberation from the cycle of birth and death. Unity with Shiva : The ultimate goal of merging with the divine energy of Lord Shiva.

: The ultimate goal of merging with the divine energy of Lord Shiva. Transcendence: Overcoming fear, attachment, and societal norms to achieve higher spiritual awareness.

