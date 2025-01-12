Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What Are The Rituals Aghoris Perform At Maha Kumbh ? From Bathing To Tantrik Rituals

The Aghoris, a mystical sect of Shaivite ascetics, are known for their unconventional rituals and deep devotion to Lord Shiva.

What Are The Rituals Aghoris Perform At Maha Kumbh ? From Bathing To Tantrik Rituals

The Aghoris, a mystical sect of Shaivite ascetics, are known for their unconventional rituals and deep devotion to Lord Shiva. During the Maha Kumbh Mela, they perform a variety of rituals that align with their spiritual philosophy and quest for liberation. These practices often revolve around themes of life, death, and transcendence.

Here are some key rituals performed by Aghoris at the Maha Kumbh:

1. Ritual Bathing in Sacred Waters

  • Aghoris begin their rituals by bathing in the sangam (the confluence of sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati).
  • They believe that the sacred waters wash away sins and purify the soul, facilitating their journey toward moksha (liberation).
  • The timing of the bath is often aligned with astrologically significant moments, as the spiritual potency of the waters is believed to be heightened during these periods.

2. Smearing Cremation Ashes

  • Aghoris apply ashes from cremation grounds to their bodies, symbolizing their detachment from worldly possessions and identification with the impermanence of life.
  • This practice reinforces their belief in embracing death as a natural and transformative part of existence.

3. Meditation and Chanting

  • Aghoris engage in deep meditation, often near cremation grounds or in isolation at the Mela.
  • They chant mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva, particularly the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, which is believed to conquer death and bring spiritual awakening.
  • Their meditation is intense and may involve prolonged fasting, silence, or exposure to harsh elements.

4. Offerings to Lord Shiva

  • Aghoris perform tantric rituals as offerings to Lord Shiva, seeking his blessings and spiritual guidance.
  • Offerings may include fruits, flowers, and symbolic items like fire, water, and incense.
  • Some rituals are performed in cremation grounds, where they consider the energy of life and death to be most potent.

5. Consumption of Ritual Substances

  • Aghoris are known for consuming substances like bhaang (a cannabis preparation) during their rituals, as they believe it helps them transcend physical limitations and attain spiritual insight.
  • This is often accompanied by prayer and meditation, emphasizing a state of heightened consciousness.

6. Tantric Rituals

  • Some Aghoris perform esoteric tantric ceremonies involving fire, mantras, and specific hand gestures (mudras). These rituals are aimed at invoking divine energies and achieving spiritual transcendence.
  • They may also perform rituals that symbolically confront fear, attachment, and mortality, which are central to their spiritual philosophy.

7. Interaction with the Public

  • While Aghoris generally avoid public interaction, during the Maha Kumbh, they sometimes bless devotees who approach them, offering ash or sacred water.
  • They also share philosophical teachings about the impermanence of life, acceptance of death, and the unity of existence.

8. Unique Practices

  • Aghoris are known for their unusual and controversial practices, such as meditating on human skulls (kapala) or using them in rituals. The skull is seen as a symbol of impermanence and a vessel for divine energy.
  • Some Aghoris may consume food or drink considered impure by societal norms, as part of their belief in breaking dualities and accepting all aspects of existence.

Significance of These Rituals

For Aghoris, the Maha Kumbh Mela is not just a religious gathering but a deeply spiritual event. Their rituals at the Kumbh reflect their pursuit of:

  • Moksha: Liberation from the cycle of birth and death.
  • Unity with Shiva: The ultimate goal of merging with the divine energy of Lord Shiva.
  • Transcendence: Overcoming fear, attachment, and societal norms to achieve higher spiritual awareness.

Also Read: Maha Kumbh 2025: Why Juna Akhara Rejected Minor Girl For Sannyas—Know How One Becomes Naga Sadhu

Filed under

Aghori Aghori Dance Maha Kumbh Mela

Advertisement

Also Read

Disney Moana 2 Lawsuit Explained: Animator Claims Studio Copied His Screenplay Idea, Here’s What Happens Next

Disney Moana 2 Lawsuit Explained: Animator Claims Studio Copied His Screenplay Idea, Here’s What Happens...

Japan To Give Indonesia High-Speed Patrol Boats To Strengthen Maritime Security Amid Concerns Over China’s Influence

Japan To Give Indonesia High-Speed Patrol Boats To Strengthen Maritime Security Amid Concerns Over China’s...

Gay In Vatican? You Now Have A Chance Of Becoming A Priest But Only On This Condition

Gay In Vatican? You Now Have A Chance Of Becoming A Priest But Only On...

ISRO To Make History, SpaDeX All Set For Exciting Handshake In Orbit

ISRO To Make History, SpaDeX All Set For Exciting Handshake In Orbit

Barkha Dutt Criticizes Netflix’s Black Warrant For Ignoring Her Mother’s Trailblazing Legacy

Barkha Dutt Criticizes Netflix’s Black Warrant For Ignoring Her Mother’s Trailblazing Legacy

Entertainment

Disney Moana 2 Lawsuit Explained: Animator Claims Studio Copied His Screenplay Idea, Here’s What Happens Next

Disney Moana 2 Lawsuit Explained: Animator Claims Studio Copied His Screenplay Idea, Here’s What Happens

Kunal Bahl Goes Big On Shark Tank India 4: Quadruples Ask With Rs. 2.5 Crore Deal For Patanjali Competitor

Kunal Bahl Goes Big On Shark Tank India 4: Quadruples Ask With Rs. 2.5 Crore

Black Warrant: The Criminals And Crime Inside Tihar Jail, Watch On Netflix

Black Warrant: The Criminals And Crime Inside Tihar Jail, Watch On Netflix

Veteran Actor Eric Braeden Mourns For Loosing His 45 Year Old Home In LA Wildfire

Veteran Actor Eric Braeden Mourns For Loosing His 45 Year Old Home In LA Wildfire

Halle Berry Donates Her Entire Closet To The Wildfire Victims, Followed By Sharon Stone

Halle Berry Donates Her Entire Closet To The Wildfire Victims, Followed By Sharon Stone

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox