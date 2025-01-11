Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025, Juna Akhara expelled a 13-year-old girl, saying she was not fit for sannyas. The Akhara also disrobed Mahant Kaushal Giri for gifting sannyas to the minor. The initiation of Naga Sadhu is a strict process, involving celibacy tests and spiritual training.

The Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025 has started drawing lakhs of devotees and saints, including Nagas and other sannyasis, who are undertaking severe spiritual austerities. Many people, men, women, and even children, inspired by their devotion and penance, have evinced interest in renouncing worldly life and becoming sannyasis.

The other day, a 13-year-old girl from Agra, Rakhi Singh, was initiated into Juna Akhara. However, some rules regarding sannyas have made her ineligible for the path now.

Decision Of Juna Akhara

Before the grand Maha Kumbh, Juna Akhara took a serious decision regarding Rakhi Singh and the Mahant who initiated her. The Akhara declared her initiation invalid and expelled Mahant Kaushal Giri, who performed the ritual, for seven years.

The General Assembly of Juna Akhara decided, by unanimous verdict, that the initiation was in contravention of the Akhara’s very strict code. Rakhi Singh was returned to her parents, and steps were taken to ensure the sanctity of their tradition.

How To Become A Naga Sadhu?

Becoming a Naga Sadhu is an arduous process, steeped in spirituality, and is guided by very stringent rules:

Before the initiation, the Akhara conducts a thorough background check on the aspiring sadhak (seeker) and his family. Only after satisfactory investigation is the seeker allowed to enter the Akhara.

The seeker’s celibacy and dedication are tested over a period ranging from six months to 12 years. The decision to move forward depends on the Akhara and the seeker’s Guru.

When he passes the test, five Gurus are assigned to him for guidance in his spiritual journey.

The seeker undergoes a symbolic death to their worldly ties. This is done by shaving their head and performing their own shraddha karma, including pind daan, conducted by the priests of the Akhara.

After initiation, the seeker has to dedicate himself fully to the Guru Mantra given by his Guru. All his future penance and spiritual progress are based on this mantra.

Maintaining Tradition At Maha Kumbh 2025

The Juna Akhara’s decision reinforces the need to stick to tradition and the sanctity of sannyas. As the Maha Kumbh progresses, it continues to be a spiritual melting pot inspiring devotion and penance while preserving its sacred practices.

