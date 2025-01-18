Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Mukesh And Nita Ambani To Attend Donald Trump’s Inauguration—Know Who Else Will Be There?

Mukesh and Nita Ambani will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration, alongside global business moguls and politicians, marking a historic ceremony.

Mukesh And Nita Ambani To Attend Donald Trump’s Inauguration—Know Who Else Will Be There?

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani will be among the elite attendees at United States President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. The Ambanis, globally renowned for their influence and philanthropy, will represent India on this historic occasion in Washington, DC.

Arriving in the U.S. capital on January 18, the power couple will participate in several pre-inauguration festivities, beginning with a reception and fireworks display at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. Reports indicate they are also invited to an exclusive “candlelight dinner” hosted by Trump on the eve of the inauguration, where they will be joined by Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha.

On Inauguration Day, Mukesh and Nita Ambani will share the spotlight with prominent business magnates, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and French billionaire Xavier Niel. The event is expected to reflect Trump’s focus on aligning economic policy with business leadership.

Adding to the occasion, the Ambanis are set to attend a black-tie reception hosted by Republican mega-donor Miriam Adelson and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on January 22. This marks another significant engagement for the Indian business magnate, who has consistently showcased India’s presence on the global stage.

In addition to the Ambanis, India’s external affairs minister S. Jaishankar will attend the event as part of the QUAD foreign ministers’ delegation, symbolizing the strengthening ties between India and the U.S.

Donald Trump will officially be sworn in as the forty-seventh President of the United States, with a guest list blending global leaders, tech innovators, and industrial giants, underscoring the event’s significance and grandeur.

ALSO READ: Who Is Chanderkant Jha, The Infamous ‘Butcher Of Delhi’ Now In Police Custody?

Filed under

Donald Trump inauguration mukesh ambani world

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Mumbai Transport Gets Simplified, One Ticket For Local Trains, Metro, Buses, And Taxis – Here’s What’s Coming

Mumbai Transport Gets Simplified, One Ticket For Local Trains, Metro, Buses, And Taxis – Here’s...

‘Shah Rukh Gifts Me A Car:’ Farah Khan Reveals King Khan’s Unque Way Of Appreciating

‘Shah Rukh Gifts Me A Car:’ Farah Khan Reveals King Khan’s Unque Way Of Appreciating

Maharashtra Government To Set Up A 16-Member Group To Create Its AI Framework

Maharashtra Government To Set Up A 16-Member Group To Create Its AI Framework

Former TikTok Users Join RedNote, Fostering Interactions With Chinese Users

Former TikTok Users Join RedNote, Fostering Interactions With Chinese Users

Mahakumbh 2025: More Than 2.5 Million Devotees Visit Mela On Saturday

Mahakumbh 2025: More Than 2.5 Million Devotees Visit Mela On Saturday

Entertainment

‘Shah Rukh Gifts Me A Car:’ Farah Khan Reveals King Khan’s Unque Way Of Appreciating

‘Shah Rukh Gifts Me A Car:’ Farah Khan Reveals King Khan’s Unque Way Of Appreciating

‘I Was Genuinely Excited’, Katy Perry On Her Recent Interaction With Taylor Swift At The Eras Tour

‘I Was Genuinely Excited’, Katy Perry On Her Recent Interaction With Taylor Swift At The

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date, Prize Money, And More

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date,

Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Earns Rs 2.35 Crore On First Day

Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Earns Rs 2.35 Crore On First Day

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: How To Claim Your Health Insurance In Emergencies

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: How To Claim Your Health Insurance In Emergencies

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox