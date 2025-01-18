Mukesh And Nita Ambani To Attend Donald Trump’s Inauguration—Know Who Else Will Be There?

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani will be among the elite attendees at United States President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. The Ambanis, globally renowned for their influence and philanthropy, will represent India on this historic occasion in Washington, DC.

Arriving in the U.S. capital on January 18, the power couple will participate in several pre-inauguration festivities, beginning with a reception and fireworks display at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. Reports indicate they are also invited to an exclusive “candlelight dinner” hosted by Trump on the eve of the inauguration, where they will be joined by Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha.

On Inauguration Day, Mukesh and Nita Ambani will share the spotlight with prominent business magnates, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and French billionaire Xavier Niel. The event is expected to reflect Trump’s focus on aligning economic policy with business leadership.

Adding to the occasion, the Ambanis are set to attend a black-tie reception hosted by Republican mega-donor Miriam Adelson and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on January 22. This marks another significant engagement for the Indian business magnate, who has consistently showcased India’s presence on the global stage.

In addition to the Ambanis, India’s external affairs minister S. Jaishankar will attend the event as part of the QUAD foreign ministers’ delegation, symbolizing the strengthening ties between India and the U.S.

Donald Trump will officially be sworn in as the forty-seventh President of the United States, with a guest list blending global leaders, tech innovators, and industrial giants, underscoring the event’s significance and grandeur.

ALSO READ: Who Is Chanderkant Jha, The Infamous ‘Butcher Of Delhi’ Now In Police Custody?