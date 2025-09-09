Nagpur’s Maskarya Ganpati Festival: Tradition, Dance & Devotion

Nagpur’s Maskarya Ganpati Festival exemplifies a colorful blend of tradition, dance, and devotion, with the 2025 celebrations occurring between September 9 – September 17.

Historical Roots & Significance

In 1787, King Khandoji Maharaj Bhonsle celebrated the first Maskarya Ganpati Festival after arriving victorious from Bengal. The original Ganeshotsav idol from earlier was submerged, and as such, King Khandoji Maharaj Bhonsle established this new type of festival to celebrate both victory, and devotion to God, by installing the wish-fulfilling Ganpati idol with 18 hands at the Bhonsle Palace. The Maharaja of Nagpur Trust and the Bhonsle family still hold the festival in this fashion today, yet still draw devotees that wished to pray for blessings during the auspicious Pitrupaksha celebration.

Procession, Rituals & Cultural Events:

Festivals commence on the evening of September 9 with a grand procession, climbing CP & Berar College and orchestrating city landmarks in advance of the refurbishment of the idol in the palace on September 10. Rituals and aspects of tradition, include aartis everyday, prayers and health camps, as participants join the public crowds to dance to local folk and dramatic performances. Lavani performances, Vidarbha folk theatre (Khadi Gammat), stories, stories, dances and contests facilitated by local youth keep the atmosphere festive and exciting. Ejiha was also introduced, a swirl of programs for women, children and food lovers.

Culmination & Togetherness

The highlight arrives on September 17. Devotees meet and join to conclude the festival with a maha aarti, and a distribution of a mahaprasad. This still thriving festival is now in its 238th year and represents a cultural pride to Nagpur, bringing joy, solidarity and a fundamental spirit to the city each annual pilgrimage.

This content is for informational purposes only. Festival details, traditions, and cultural practices may vary. Readers are encouraged to verify specific schedules and rituals with local sources before attending.