LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > India > Nagpur’s Maskarya Ganpati Festival: Tradition, Dance & Devotion

Nagpur’s Maskarya Ganpati Festival: Tradition, Dance & Devotion

Nagpur’s Maskarya Ganpati Festival is a vibrant celebration blending tradition, dance, and devotion. Known for its colorful processions, cultural performances, and community spirit, the festival attracts devotees and tourists alike. It symbolizes unity, faith, and joy, highlighting Nagpur’s rich cultural heritage while honoring Lord Ganesha with music, dance, rituals, and heartfelt devotion across the city.

Nagpur’s Maskarya Ganpati Festival: Tradition, Dance & Devotion

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 9, 2025 11:55:54 IST

Nagpur’s Maskarya Ganpati Festival exemplifies a colorful blend of tradition, dance, and devotion, with the 2025 celebrations occurring between September 9 – September 17.

 

Historical Roots & Significance

In 1787, King Khandoji Maharaj Bhonsle celebrated the first Maskarya Ganpati Festival after arriving victorious from Bengal. The original Ganeshotsav idol from earlier was submerged, and as such, King Khandoji Maharaj Bhonsle established this new type of festival to celebrate both victory, and devotion to God, by installing the wish-fulfilling Ganpati idol with 18 hands at the Bhonsle Palace. The Maharaja of Nagpur Trust and the Bhonsle family still hold the festival in this fashion today, yet still draw devotees that wished to pray for blessings during the auspicious Pitrupaksha celebration.

 

Procession, Rituals & Cultural Events: 

Festivals commence on the evening of September 9 with a grand procession, climbing CP & Berar College and orchestrating city landmarks in advance of the refurbishment of the idol in the palace on September 10. Rituals and aspects of tradition, include aartis everyday, prayers and health camps, as participants join the public crowds to dance to local folk and dramatic performances. Lavani performances, Vidarbha folk theatre (Khadi Gammat), stories, stories, dances and contests facilitated by local youth keep the atmosphere festive and exciting. Ejiha was also introduced, a swirl of programs for women, children and food lovers.

 

Culmination & Togetherness

The highlight arrives on September 17. Devotees meet and join to conclude the festival with a maha aarti, and a distribution of a mahaprasad. This still thriving festival is now in its 238th year and represents a cultural pride to Nagpur, bringing joy, solidarity and a fundamental spirit to the city each annual pilgrimage.

This content is for informational purposes only. Festival details, traditions, and cultural practices may vary. Readers are encouraged to verify specific schedules and rituals with local sources before attending.

Tags: celebrationscommunitydancedevotionganesh-festivalheritageIndian festivalsMaharashtra cultureMaskarya GanpatinagpurritualsspiritualityTradition

RELATED News

All About NDA’s VP Candidate CP Radhakrishnan: Education, Decades In Politics, Net Worth And More
India’s Longest Glass Skywalk In Vizag With Explicit View Of Bay Of Bengal, Opening Soon
"RSS never speaks against the country": G Kishan Reddy defends NDA VP candidate CP Radhakrishnan
Two Southern Faces, One National Contest: What Vice President Election Mean For Regional Politics?
GK Question: Himachal Pradesh Becomes Fifth Fully Literate State, Guess Which Is First

LATEST NEWS

Gold And Silver Prices Surge As India Prepares For Festive Season And Weddings; Are You Planing To Buy? Check Rates In Your City
This Is World’s Fastest Train, Speed Will Leave You Shocked, Check Where India’s Vande Bharat Express Stands
Israel Orders Full Evacuation of Gaza City Ahead of Major Military Operation
Nagpur’s Maskarya Ganpati Festival: Tradition, Dance & Devotion
US And EU Unite On Toughest Sanctions On Russian Oil As Trump Calls To Punish Putin
What Is Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’ And Why Experts Are Worried About Its Latest Broadcast
"You are my artist of the year": Lady Gaga praises fiance Michael Polansky for supporting her work
Who Is Thaksin Shinawatra? Thailand’s Top Court Orders Former PM to Spend A Year in Jail
Who Hit Greta Thunberg’s Global Sumud Flotilla Boat? Mystery Strike Sets Gaza Aid Mission Ablaze
Su From So Now Streaming: Where To Watch JP Thuminad’s Kannada Horror Comedy And All Language Versions
Nagpur’s Maskarya Ganpati Festival: Tradition, Dance & Devotion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nagpur’s Maskarya Ganpati Festival: Tradition, Dance & Devotion

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nagpur’s Maskarya Ganpati Festival: Tradition, Dance & Devotion
Nagpur’s Maskarya Ganpati Festival: Tradition, Dance & Devotion
Nagpur’s Maskarya Ganpati Festival: Tradition, Dance & Devotion
Nagpur’s Maskarya Ganpati Festival: Tradition, Dance & Devotion

QUICK LINKS