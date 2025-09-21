LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Namo Yuva Run' aims to create fit, prosperous, developed India: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 16:10:07 IST

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], September 21 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Sunday, while participating in the ‘Namo Yuva Run’ campaign, said that the aim of the campaign was to make a fit, prosperous and developed India, free from the menace of drugs. Birla added that everyone should devote at least an hour daily to maintaining their health and fitness.

Addressing mediapersons, Birla said, “This event has been organized for a fit, prosperous and developed India and is aimed at fostering national participation. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, we must give one hour to keep ourselves fit… The resolution of this marathon is a drug-abuse-free India. Thousands of participants from various age groups and sectors have gathered to collectively pledge for a healthy and drug-free India, symbolizing unity and collective effort…”.

Today, ‘Namo Yuva Run’ is being held in many cities across the country.

‘Namo Yuva Run’ campaign was launched by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on September 7. Supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman was announced as the ambassador for the campaign.

It was announced that on September 21, BJYM will organise 100 simultaneous runs across the country, each engaging a minimum of 10,000 young participants under the BJP’s Sewa Pakhwada, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations.

This monumental effort forms an integral part of the two-week-long Sewa Pakhwada on the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday, which will conclude on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Actor-model Milind Soman, flagged off ‘Namo Yuva Run’ at Coastal Road Promenade in Worli, Mumbai.

BJP MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National President Tejasvi Surya also participated in the event.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the ‘Namo Yuva Run’ in Lucknow and highlighted key initiatives and the vision of a developed India as part of the Sewa Pakhwada program.

Addressing the event, CM Yogi Adityanath announced that the Sewa Pakhwada, being conducted from PM Modi’s birthday to Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, emphasises health and youth participation. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: drug-free-indiaFit Indiakotalok-sabha-speakernamo-yuva-run-campaignnational-participationOm Birlarajasthansewa-pakhwada

