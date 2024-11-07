Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
National Counter-Terrorism Policy and Strategy to Be Unveiled Soon : Amit Shah

Amit Shah underscored the importance of collaboration between central and state agencies to effectively combat the growing threat of terrorism.

National Counter-Terrorism Policy and Strategy to Be Unveiled Soon : Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Thursday that the central government is preparing to introduce a comprehensive “national counter-terrorism policy and strategy” aimed at creating a unified approach to tackle terrorism and its broader ecosystem. Speaking at the inaugural session of the Anti-Terror Conference-2024 in New Delhi, Shah underscored the importance of collaboration between central and state agencies to effectively combat the growing threat of terrorism.

Unified Approach to Combat Terrorism

Shah emphasized the need for a synchronized effort to combat “terrorism, terrorists, and their ecosystem,” highlighting the role of all law enforcement and intelligence agencies in this united front. Addressing an audience that included police chiefs, senior security officers, and central agency officials, the Home Minister stated, “We need to work together to fight terrorism, terrorists, and their ecosystem. That’s why we are bringing a new national counter-terrorism policy and strategy in which you all will play a key role.”

The new policy, he explained, would bring together state and central agencies in a joint effort to tackle terrorism more effectively, while ensuring that states retain their rights and responsibilities. “This does not reduce the rights of states,” Shah clarified, adding that the strategy aims to build a more unified security framework across India.

Model Anti-Terror Squads and Special Task Forces

In line with the government’s counter-terrorism vision, Shah revealed that the government has prepared documents for the establishment of model Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) and Special Task Forces (STF) for states and union territories. These model squads and task forces will operate under standardized procedures designed to provide a consistent and effective approach to fighting terrorism across the country.

Shah explained that while the model SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) are being shared with state governments, each state can modify them according to its specific security requirements. This move, Shah stressed, is designed to enhance coordination between state and central authorities, thereby strengthening India’s counter-terrorism capacity without infringing on the powers of individual states.

The Minister also noted that the new national counter-terrorism policy is part of India’s broader security vision, particularly the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “To make India developed by 2047, we need to deal with all security challenges and have a unified terror-fighting ecosystem,” Shah added.

Enhanced Collaboration with Multi-Agency Centre (MAC)

A key part of the new counter-terrorism strategy includes the creation of a Multi-Agency Centre (MAC), a platform for real-time intelligence sharing among various agencies and state/UT police forces. This collaborative platform will enhance coordination and improve India’s ability to respond more swiftly and effectively to emerging security threats.

The MAC, Shah explained, will allow for the seamless exchange of information, fostering quicker decision-making and more efficient responses to potential terrorist activities. “The need of the hour is to strengthen coordination and enhance intelligence-sharing to ensure we are ahead of any terrorist plot,” he said.

Anti-Terror Conference-2024: Building Synergies

The Anti-Terror Conference-2024, organized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), is designed to bring together top law enforcement and intelligence officials from across India, as well as experts in law, technology, and forensics, to discuss strategies for combating terrorism. This two-day event serves as a platform for cross-agency collaboration and sharing best practices, ultimately helping to shape future counter-terrorism policies.

The central focus of the conference is to create synergies among various stakeholders involved in national security, with an emphasis on the “whole of government” approach. In addition to the challenges of combating terrorism, topics discussed at the conference include evolving legal frameworks for counter-terrorism investigations, the role of emerging technologies in countering terrorist activities, international legal cooperation, and strategies to dismantle terror networks.

Key Attendees and Collaborative Efforts

The conference sees participation from key stakeholders in national security, including 21 Director Generals of Police (DGPs), officials from several central investigative and intelligence agencies such as the CBI, ED, NIA, DRI, NCB, IB, and R&AW, as well as experts from the fields of law, technology, and forensics. These high-level discussions are aimed at improving operational strategies, enhancing coordination between central and state agencies, and ensuring that the country is equipped to handle emerging security challenges.

Shah concluded his address by emphasizing the importance of ongoing collaboration in strengthening India’s counter-terrorism framework. The government’s unified approach, he said, will be crucial in countering the evolving threat of terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of the nation. Through such initiatives, India is set to build a stronger and more resilient security apparatus that is better equipped to tackle terrorism in all its forms.

