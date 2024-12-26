Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Navigating Complex Realities: Manmohan Singh’s Pragmatic Foreign Policy Legacy

Manmohan Singh's efforts to maintain the peace process with Pakistan, resolve border issues with China, and strengthen ties with Afghanistan highlight his strategic foresight. Singh's recalibration of relations with Iran further showcased his adaptability in a changing geopolitical landscape.

Navigating Complex Realities: Manmohan Singh’s Pragmatic Foreign Policy Legacy

Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, left an indelible mark on the country’s foreign policy landscape through his pragmatic approach and strategic engagements with global partners. Building upon the foundations laid by his predecessors, Singh steered India’s diplomatic relations with a keen eye on national interests and strategic imperatives.

 Singh’s Approach to India-Pakistan Relations

One of the key pillars of Singh’s foreign policy was his commitment to continuing the peace process with Pakistan, despite challenges posed by attacks attributed to Pakistani militants. The Mumbai terror attacks of November 2008 tested the resilience of this process, highlighting the delicate balance between dialogue and security imperatives in the region.

Fostering Peace and Trade: Singh’s Diplomatic Engagement with China

Singh’s efforts to resolve the border dispute with China exemplified his pragmatic diplomacy, culminating in a landmark deal to reopen the Nathu La pass into Tibet after more than four decades of closure. This initiative not only boosted trade and connectivity but also underscored Singh’s commitment to fostering peaceful relations with neighboring countries.

In a bid to support regional stability and economic development, Singh increased financial assistance to Afghanistan and made a historic visit to the country, marking the first such visit by an Indian leader in nearly three decades. This outreach underscored India’s role as a responsible regional actor and a partner in Afghanistan’s reconstruction and development.

However, Singh’s decision to recalibrate relations with Iran drew criticism from some quarters, signaling a shift in India’s traditional alliances. By aligning with evolving global dynamics, Singh demonstrated a willingness to adapt to changing geopolitical realities while safeguarding India’s strategic interests.

Manmohan Singh’s pragmatic foreign policy legacy is a testament to his diplomatic acumen and strategic foresight in navigating complex international relations. His tenure as Prime Minister showcased a nuanced approach to diplomacy, emphasizing dialogue, cooperation, and strategic engagement to advance India’s interests on the global stage.

ALSO READ: Manmohan Singh Passes Away At 92; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge And Others Mourn Former PM’s Demise

Filed under

Manmohan Singh manmohan singh died

Advertisement

Also Read

Undersea Power Cable Linking Finland And Estonia Breaks Down, Sabotage Suspected

Undersea Power Cable Linking Finland And Estonia Breaks Down, Sabotage Suspected

Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Last Rites To Be Held On Saturday, Congress Confirms

Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Last Rites To Be Held On Saturday, Congress Confirms

RBI Sets Up 8-Member Committee To Establish Ethical AI Framework For Ethical Use Of AI

RBI Sets Up 8-Member Committee To Establish Ethical AI Framework For Ethical Use Of AI

Why Is Microsoft Scaling Back Its Reliance On OpenAI? All You Need To Know

Why Is Microsoft Scaling Back Its Reliance On OpenAI? All You Need To Know

Budget 2025: Govt May Cut Income Tax Rates To Lift Consumption, Says Report

Budget 2025: Govt May Cut Income Tax Rates To Lift Consumption, Says Report

Entertainment

Who Was Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Who Was Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s The Fact Check From Viral Video

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The Incident Revealed

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox