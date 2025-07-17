NDMC Honoured With ‘Super Swachh League City Award’ As The Cleanest City Under Swachh Survekshan 2024-25

NDMC has been conferred with the “Super Swachh League City Award” by the Hon’ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and the Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India, Manohar Lal Khattar, at the prestigious Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 Awards Ceremony held today at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The award was jointly received on behalf of NDMC by Ashish Sood, Minister of Urban Development, Delhi Government, NDMC Chairman – Shri Keshav Chandra, and NDMC Vice Chairman – Shri Kuljeet Singh Chahal.

NDMC has been declared a Super Swachh League City, recognizing its unwavering commitment, innovation, and leadership in delivering world-class sanitation, waste management, and green initiatives in the category of cities with a population between 50 thousand and 3 lakh.

This remarkable achievement has been made possible under the visionary leadership of NDMC’s Chairman, Vice Chairman, and Council Members, coupled with the tireless dedication of Swachhta Sevaks, Sanitation and Horticulture teams, Engineers Wings, PMU experts, planners, and the active participation of citizens.

Expressing his gratitude, Keshav Chandra, Chairman NDMC, said that

“This award is a testament to NDMC’s continued efforts to set benchmarks in cleanliness, service standards, and civic excellence. I congratulate our employees, especially our Safai Sevaks, whose relentless hard work has earned us this national recognition. Let us continue to strive for a cleaner, greener, and healthier New Delhi.”

Vice Chairman, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, also extended heartfelt thanks to residents and visitors for their support in making New Delhi the cleanest capital city within 50 thousand and 3 lakh category. He emphasized that the collaborative spirit of the community has been pivotal in achieving this honor.

NDMC reaffirms its commitment to sustain and enhance cleanliness, improve green cover, and adopt cutting-edge sanitation technologies in pursuit of its vision for a Cleaner, Greener, and Healthier New Delhi.

