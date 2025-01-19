Need To Keep Our Heritage Intact While Moving On Path Of Development,Says PM Modi In 118th Episode Of Mann Ki Baat

In a special early edition of his popular radio program Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on January 17, ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Unlike the usual last Sunday of each month, this episode was broadcast a week earlier, due to the upcoming Republic Day on January 26.

Republic Day: A Historic Milestone

PM Modi began the episode by extending early Republic Day wishes, highlighting the significance of this year’s celebrations. “This year is extra special, as it marks 75 years since India adopted its Constitution. I bow down to the great personalities of the Constituent Assembly who crafted this sacred document,” he said, acknowledging the historical importance of the occasion.

National Voters’ Day: Strengthening Democracy

In addition to Republic Day, PM Modi also highlighted the importance of National Voters’ Day, which falls on January 25. He commended the Election Commission for its ongoing efforts to modernize the electoral process through technology, ensuring free and fair elections. He urged citizens to take an active role in democracy by voting in large numbers: “Our participation in the democratic process shapes the future of our nation.”

Since its launch in October 2014, Mann Ki Baat has become a platform for public engagement, offering a direct line between the Prime Minister and citizens. PM Modi also invited the public to participate in celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution by uploading videos of themselves reading the Preamble in various languages on Constitution75.com.

Kumbh Mela: Youth Embracing Heritage in the Digital Age

A major highlight of the episode was PM Modi’s reflection on the growing involvement of India’s youth in cultural and spiritual events, particularly the Kumbh Mela. “When our youth embrace the richness of our civilization, it strengthens our roots and paves the way for a golden future,” Modi shared. He also noted the digital transformation at the Kumbh Mela, where technology and tradition are now intertwined, further amplifying the youth’s connection with India’s cultural heritage.

National Initiatives and Innovations

The Prime Minister praised several innovative initiatives across India. He highlighted Assam’s ‘Hathi Bandhu’ program, which tackles human-elephant conflict by protecting crops from elephant damage. He also celebrated the creation of two new tiger reserves, Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla in Chhattisgarh and Ratapani in Madhya Pradesh, underscoring India’s commitment to biodiversity and wildlife conservation.

PM Modi also acknowledged the growing startup ecosystem in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where entrepreneurial energy is flourishing. He commended individuals like Deepak Nabam from Arunachal Pradesh and K.G. Mohammed from Lakshadweep for their selfless contributions to their communities.

Spotlight on Achievements: From Virgin Coconut Oil to Space Technology

The Prime Minister shared exciting news about Virgin Coconut Oil from Nicobar being awarded a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, which is expected to boost the region’s economy. In another thrilling development, PM Modi celebrated Pixxel, a Bengaluru-based space-tech startup, for successfully launching “Firefly,” India’s first private hyperspectral satellite constellation. This achievement marks a significant leap for India in space technology, offering the world’s highest-resolution satellite imagery.

In a poignant moment, PM Modi also paid tribute to the legendary Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, honoring his leadership and vision in India’s fight for independence. His contributions were hailed as a driving force behind the country’s quest for freedom.

Throughout this Mann Ki Baat episode, PM Modi celebrated India’s progress across various sectors—democracy, conservation, technology, and entrepreneurship. He stressed the importance of blending India’s rich heritage with modern advancements to shape the future of the nation.

“Mann Ki Baat” has become a powerful tool for fostering national dialogue, inspiring citizens to engage with the government, and contribute to the collective progress of the nation. Through this platform, PM Modi continues to empower citizens from all walks of life to work together towards a prosperous and inclusive India.

