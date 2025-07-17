Nelson Mandela International Day 2025 (July 18): Celebrating Madiba’s Legacy, Anti-Apartheid Fight And Inspiring Quotes

Nelson Mandela once said, “It is easy to break down and destroy. The heroes are those who make peace and build.”

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, Mandela used his techniques of non-violence to overcome the racial segregation in South Africa. His efforts succeeded and in early 1990s, he negotiated with the South African Government that helped eradicate the racial discrimination in the country.

To honour Mandela, the United Nations in 2009 established ‘Nelson Mandela International Day’ by recognizing his significant contributions to promoting peace and freedom. It serves as a powerful reminder of one person’s impact on the world. Not only the United Nations, but the Indian Government also awarded him the Bharat Ratna.

Remembering Mandela, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said in a video message, “Nelson Mandela’s extraordinary life showed how one person can transform oppression, struggle and subjugation into reconciliation, social justice and unity. On this important day, and every day, let us all be guided by Madiba’s lifelong commitment to freedom, justice, equality and the rights that belong to every person on earth.”

Why Is Nelson Mandela International Day Observed?

On July 18 since 2010, the Nelson Mandela International Day is observed to honour Mandela’s legacy and promote the values of social justice, equality, and community service. The United Nations officially declared the day in November 2009, to be observed on July 18, coinciding his date of birth. As per the global body’s statement, the day serves as a call to action, encouraging people for volunteering.

‘It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity’ is the theme for the Nelson Mandela International Day this year. Pressing the moment of observance, the UNESCO said the day is the time for all to renew with the values that inspired Nelson Mandela — Absolute determination, a deep commitment to justice, human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Who Is Nelson Mandela?

Born on July 18, 1918, Nelson Mandela was the first Black President of South Africa (1994-99). In his early age, Mandela had been fighting to end apartheid system of the racial discrimination and spent most of his time incarcerated at the Robben Island Prison, off Cape Town, from 1964 to 1982. He was also in Pollsmoor Prison until 1988.

He got released from the jail by the South African Government on February 11, 1990. Shortly after his release, he was chosen deputy president the African National Congress (ANC) and became president of the party in 1991. In 1994, Mandela-led ANC won the general elections, held by universal suffrage for the first time in the country. He sworn in as the First Black President of South Africa.

Honouring his efforts, India awarded Nelson Mandela with Bharat Ratna in 1990. He is the only non-Indian to have received the award. In 1993, he also won Nobel Peace Prize for bringing an end to apartheid.

Mandela died on December 5, 2013, leaving a vast legacy of equality and freedom.

Quotes Of Nelson Mandela

Mandela’s quotes have been inspiring millions of people to take action for justice, equality, and freedom. Some of his inspiring quotes are given below. Read it out.

1. Education is the great engine of personal development. It is through education that the daughter of a peasant can become a doctor, that the son of a mine worker can become the head of the mine, that a child of farmworkers can become the president of a great nation. It is what we make out of what we have, not what we are given, that separates one person from another.

2. Freedom cannot be achieved unless the women have been emancipated from all forms of oppression.

3. All over the world, water is regarded as precious as life itself.

4. As long as poverty, injustice, and gross inequality persist in our world, none of us can truly rest.

5. Peace is not just the absence of conflict; peace is the creation of an environment where all can flourish, regardless of race, colour, creed, religion, gender, class, caste, or any other social markers of difference.