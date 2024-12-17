Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
New Cyclone ALERT? IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Chennai And Surrounding Districts Amid Low-Pressure Formation

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Chennai and its surrounding districts, predicting heavy rainfall over the next two days starting December 17. The warning comes due to an atmospheric circulation in the Bay of Bengal that has developed into a low-pressure area. The system is expected to strengthen and move west-northwest towards coastal regions.

According to the IMD, the low-pressure area located in the central South Bay of Bengal will bring significant rainfall to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Key districts such as Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Puducherry are under an orange alert for very heavy rainfall on December 17. The IMD has also issued heavy rainfall warnings for five additional districts.

The IMD has specifically warned Chennai, along with Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur, of intense rainfall from December 17 to December 19. While light rains are expected to start in Chennai around 1 PM on December 17, the intensity will increase, leading to very heavy rainfall on December 18. Rain is likely to persist in the city until December 20, with intermittent showers continuing.

Region-Wise Rainfall Alerts

December 17:

  • Orange Alert: Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Puducherry
  • Heavy Rainfall Warning: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Karaikal

December 18:

  • Very Heavy Rainfall Expected: Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Puducherry
  • Heavy Rainfall Warning: Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal

Weather Forecast for Chennai

  • December 17-18: Rainfall to intensify, with very heavy rainfall on Wednesday.
  • December 19-20: Persistent rainfall expected in many parts of Chennai and its neighboring districts.

The IMD urges residents to take necessary precautions as the heavy rains may disrupt daily life and pose risks of waterlogging in urban areas.

