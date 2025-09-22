LIVE TV
Home > India > "New impetus to economy": Yog Guru Baba Ramdev praises PM Modi's address

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 07:12:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Yog Guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, stating that the PM had given the country’s economy a ‘new impetus.’

Speaking to ANI, Ramdev stated that the decision was an important and effective step in achieving the PM’s dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“By providing relief in GST, PM Modi has given the country’s economy a new impetus. This will help people save money, and the country’s economy will reach new heights. This will be an important and effective step towards achieving the Prime Minister’s dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Whether it’s providing relief to taxpayers or reducing the GST on most products, which was previously at 18% or 12%, to 5%, the Prime Minister has ensured, for everyone’s well-being, that the people of the country will have money, become prosperous, and thus provide new impetus to the country’s economy,” he told ANI.

The Yog Guru Baba further stated that the PM’s repeated appeal for Swadeshi (indigenous) products would help the country move towards self-reliance.

“He has repeatedly appealed for Swadeshi (indigenous) products. When this spirit of Swadeshi awakens among the people and India moves towards self-reliance, it will surely lead the world…” he added.

Earlier, Prime PM Modi, while addressing the nation via video conferencing on Sunday, said that the government’s recent reduction in GST rates will ease financial burdens on citizens, making houses, vehicles, and consumer goods more affordable.

He said that the reduced GST rates will ease costs on essentials like homes, vehicles, and household items, marking the launch of a nationwide ‘GST Bachat Utsav’. He called the reforms a major step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and inclusive growth.

The Prime Minister underscored that “with lower GST rates, fulfilling personal dreams will become easier for citizens–whether it’s building a house, purchasing a TV or refrigerator, or buying a scooter, bike, or car–all will now cost less.”

He added that travel will also become more affordable, as GST on most hotel rooms has been reduced.PM Modi expressed happiness over the enthusiastic response of shopkeepers towards the GST reforms.

He noted that “they are actively working to pass on the benefits of GST reductions to customers.” The Prime Minister highlighted that in many places, boards displaying price comparisons – before and after the reforms – are being prominently displayed. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

