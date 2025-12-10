LIVE TV
Home > India > New Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI To End Photocopying, Storage By Hotels, Event Organisers – New Paperless Verification Rule Explained

UIDAI is set to ban hotels and event organisers from taking physical Aadhaar photocopies. The move promotes paperless verification. Users’ privacy and data security will be strengthened.

UIDAI mandates paperless Aadhaar verification for hotels & organisers, boosting privacy and reducing data misuse risks. Photos: X.
UIDAI mandates paperless Aadhaar verification for hotels & organisers, boosting privacy and reducing data misuse risks. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 10, 2025 16:38:56 IST

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), in coordination with the Government of India, is preparing to introduce a new rule aimed at discouraging hotels, event organisers, and other entities from taking photocopies of customers’ Aadhaar cards and storing them in physical form.

“The new rule has been approved by the authority and will be notified soon. It will mandate registration of offline verification-seeking entities like hotels and event organisers. The objective is to discourage paper-based Aadhaar verification,” a PTI report quoted Bhuvnesh Kumar.

Why Is UIDAI Coming With This  Aadhaar Update?

According to UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar, the practice of collecting physical photocopies of Aadhaar cards violates the Aadhaar Act. The forthcoming rule will require all entities seeking Aadhaar-based verification to register officially, helping safeguard individuals’ privacy.

“These are rule changes which will enhance the privacy of users,” Kumar told agencies.

“The ease of verification will allow offline verification without the use of paper, while maintaining the privacy of users and reducing the risk of Aadhaar data being leaked or misused.”

What is The New Aadhaar Set To Be Introduced By UIDAI

Under the new rule, entities conducting Aadhaar-based verification will gain access to updated technologies that enable paperless identity verification. This includes scanning Aadhaar QR codes or using the recently launched Aadhaar mobile application.

“The process will bring greater transparency and security to verification procedures,” Kumar added.

Newly Launched Aadhaar App

The newly launched Aadhaar app offers several features that complement the rule change and promote safe, paperless verification:

Users can activate biometric authentication to lock their Aadhaar data, ensuring only authorized access.

Individuals can choose exactly which details to share, such as name and photo, while keeping sensitive information like address or date of birth private.

Aadhaar QR codes can be generated and scanned for quick, paperless verification at banks, government offices, and service centres.

Users can view saved Aadhaar details without internet access after the initial setup, while online mode unlocks full functionality.

The app allows users to track when, where, and how their Aadhaar has been used through an activity log.

Up to five Aadhaar cards can be linked to the same mobile number, enabling households to manage multiple identities in one app.

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 4:17 PM IST
