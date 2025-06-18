NIA Chargesheets Maoist Associate In Dantewada IED Blast That Killed 11

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Bandra Tati alias Hunga, a suspected Maoist associate, in connection with the deadly IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada that killed 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and one civilian driver in April 2023.

The NIA stated that Bandra Tati, son of Bhima Tati, has been charged under several stringent legal provisions, including the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Explosive Substances Act, Chhattisgarh Vishesh Jan Suraksha Adhiniyam, 2005, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Linked to Maoist Front Organization

Investigators found that Tati served as the president of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh (DAKMS), a frontal organisation of the banned CPI (Maoist), in Acheli village, Dantewada district. His role in the group reportedly included transporting the explosives used in the blast, which took place in Aranpur.

The attack, carried out by Maoists, was allegedly part of a larger conspiracy to loot weapons from security forces and to wage war against the Government of India, intending to create fear and unrest among citizens, the agency said.

Possession of Explosives, Conspiracy Meetings

The NIA investigation further revealed that Tati was in possession of prohibited explosive materials, which he had received from senior Maoist cadres. He also participated in conspiracy meetings organized by the CPI (Maoist), underscoring his deep involvement in the planning and execution of the attack.

The explosives were allegedly used to target the DRG team, a special anti-Maoist unit of the Chhattisgarh Police, during a routine patrol. The blast was one of the deadliest Maoist attacks in recent years in the region.

Initial Charges and NIA Re-registration

Earlier, the Chhattisgarh State Police had chargesheeted 26 accused in the same case. However, the NIA took over the case and re-registered it on February 23, 2024, under case number RC-07/2024/NIA/RPR, to conduct a more detailed probe into the incident and the wider Maoist conspiracy behind it.

Investigation Ongoing

According to the agency, this is a significant development in unravelling the network behind the Dantewada attack. However, the NIA emphasized that investigations are still ongoing, and more individuals involved in the wider Maoist conspiracy may be identified and brought to justice.

The Dantewada region has long been a hotspot for Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) in Chhattisgarh, and this case has once again highlighted the continued threat posed by CPI (Maoist) and its frontal organisations that operate under the guise of social activism.

